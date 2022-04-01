'Emmerdale' fans reveal shock theory over Moira and Mack's relationship!

Emmerdale's Charity and Mack reunited in Friday's episode of the soap.



Some fans were still divided over the pairing, with many still being team Vanity (Vanessa and Charity). However, it was something else that others were distracted by – what they described as the 'odd' behaviour of Mack's sister Moira over the situation.



Soon, viewers came to their own theories over what could be behind Moira's determination to keep her brother and Charity apart – some of them outrageous!

Moira took Charity on a long journey – one way! (Image credit: ITV)

The episode began with Charity shocked, having learned that Mack only brought her back to the village to shame her over kissing her ex, Vanessa.



Moira had already taken her own revenge on her brother’s ex, driving Charity miles away from the village pretending they were going to visit Mack, before dumping her in the middle of nowhere!

A kiss is not a kiss for Charity and Vanessa... (Image credit: ITV)

Mack came to Charity’s rescue after being alerted by Vanessa, leaving Charity thinking there was a change of reconciliation. But he revealed his true feelings in the Woolie, scolding her for kissing Vanessa as soon as his back was turned.

It seemed it was all over until Charity’s son Ryan stepped in. He told Mack the truth – that Charity hadn’t kissed Vanessa. He also offered some wise words that got Mack thinking.

Mack decided to go and see Charity, and after a heart-to-heart, they headed to the bedroom. Later, Charity was heading to work and Moira was shocked to see Mack – who had only popped out for a pint of milk – stood on the doorstep in his dressing gown!

Mack's glad he and Charity have a happy ending. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira was outraged to realise what had gone on.

“You must still be drunk after last night, otherwise why you let her drag you back into her bed," she sniped.

"Who said I was doing all the dragging?” quipped Charity, riling Moira further.

Moira is on the warpath. But why so angry? (Image credit: ITV)

But while viewers revelled in the fun, Moira didn’t find any aspect of the reunion remotely amusing. She begged her brother not to get back together with Charity, claiming he would ruin her life. But Mack was adamant he and Charity were making a go of it.

Later, Mack even agreed to move in with Charity, leaving Moira fuming. She promised Charity: “If you hurt him again, I will come after you when you least expect it then I’ll make you pay. OK, sweet cheeks?”

There's tension in the Woolpack when Moira comes in. (Image credit: ITV)

With Moira refusing to let the matter lie, viewers sensed there was something weird about her overprotective behaviour. They felt she was acting as a bit more than just a big sister. And some the rumour mill was running with some outrageous theories.

Some wondered if Moira fancied Mack herself, pondering if the pair had had an "incestuous" past. Meanwhile, others felt Moira was behaving more like a mother than a sister – and wondered what their true history might be. "Moira is actually Mackenzie's mum" one said.

Does Moira fancy Mackenzie herself? Very odd behaviour... #EmmerdaleApril 1, 2022 See more

#Emmerdale he's your brother moira not your son lol he's a big boy ..very protective is moira ..to I sense an incestuous relationship when they were growing up ?April 1, 2022 See more

I still think that Moira is actually Mackenzie’s mum after a very young pregnancy, that’s why she’s so distraught about him leaving #EmmerdaleApril 1, 2022 See more

Moira acting very motherly towards Mack. Hmmmmmmm #EmmerdaleApril 1, 2022 See more

Moira's a very protective mother to Mackenzie isn't she? #EmmerdaleApril 1, 2022 See more

The show explored Moira and Mack's past when Mack first arrived in the village, the pair having an emotional showdown over the fact that Mack had kept his mother's death from Moira. He was annoyed that she had walked out on the family years before – but is there another side to the story yet to be told?



If viewers are right, then Mack and Moira could be in for a rocky 2022...



Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

