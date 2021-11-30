'Emmerdale' fans sickened as they already 'work out' Meena's next victim

'Emmerdale' fans think Meena has already chosen her next target.

Emmerdale fans were left fearing for another village resident last night after killer Meena Jutla appears to have chosen her next target.

Fans watched in horror last week as Meena brutally murdered Ben Tucker after he discovered the footage from the survival week body cam, clearly showing Meena trying to drown Victoria Sugden in a river.

Last night's Emmerdale saw Meena reveling in the drama and heartache she had caused by bumping off Ben, clearly enjoying every moment of the fallout that Ben's death had brought to the village.

But while Aaron struggled to get his head around the fact his boyfriend was gone, it was Liv who was being questioned by the police in connection to the crime... not Meena.

Once again, Meena is literally getting away with murder, the same way that she has for her best friend's death, Leanna's bridge plunge, and also Andrea's demise in the maze fire.

But fans are convinced that Meena's killing spree is far from over, and they're sure that she has already found her next target in Princess the dog.

Helping Wendy pack up some of Ben's belongings to give to Aaron, Meena successfully painted herself as the perfect neighbour, but little did Wendy know, Meena was secretly getting a kick out of going through the belongings of the man she had just murdered.

However, a new chilling twist came when Wendy complained about Andrea's dog, Princess, and how much of a handful she was. Meena didn't waste any time in offering to take the dog off Wendy's hands, once again trying to make out she was trying to help.

But while Wendy gladly handed over the dog, little did she realise Meena has already tried to kill off the pup once before, and now fans are convinced she is going to try again...

Emmerdale viewers know that Meena likes to keep a memento of her crimes, having taken something to keep from all of her victims. Could Princess be spared a grim death by Meena's sickening need to keep a souvenir of Andrea's demise? Or are fans right that Princess is next on the village killer's hit list?

