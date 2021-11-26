'Emmerdale': Will Liv Flaherty become a MURDER SUSPECT?

Is Liv Flaherty (played by Isobel Steele) at risk of being arrested for a crime she didn't commit on Emmerdale?



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, Liv was feeling a bit worse for wear after her late-night scuffle with her big brother, Aaron Dingle's (Danny Miller) boyfriend, Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) over at Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.



Ben had caught Liv trying to steal some booze from the HOP.



The two got into a physical push and shove when Ben starting filming Liv having a drunken rant at him, so he could show Aaron the video footage of Liv's bad behaviour.



During their confrontation, Liv fell to the floor and was left with a bleeding injury to her neck.



She accused Ben of pushing her.



However, little does Liv know that soon after she stormed off into the night, Ben was murdered by Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu), after discovering video evidence of Meena trying to drown love-rival, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins)!

During tonight's episode of Emmerdale, the HOP became a crime scene after a horrified Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) stumbled upon Ben's body outside.



As DS Rogers (Matthew Flynn) returned to the village with a police forensics team, it wasn't long before Aaron was on the scene...



Due to the SHOCK circumstances surrounding Ben's death, it soon became clear this would be a murder investigation.



But how is Aaron going to react if he finds out that his own sister, Liv was possibly the last person to see Ben alive?



It's no secret that Liv and Ben regularly clashed, with Aaron caught in the middle.



But with recovering alcoholic Liv now back on the bottle and acting erratically, it won't be looking good for her if the police find out she was at the scene of the crime just before Ben's murder...

Emmerdale continues next Monday 29 November at 7:00pm on ITV