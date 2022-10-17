Emmerdale fans threaten to RIOT as Kim Tate appears DEAD in horror blast

Emmerdale viewers are on the warpath as they threatened to rampage if Kim Tate (Claire King) dies after her and Harriet Finch's (Katherine Dow Blyton) lives hung in the balance after a horrifying explosion.

Last night (Sunday, October 16), Emmerdale's dramatic 50th anniversary episode saw a terrifying storm start to batter the village and plunge the residents' lives into danger.

As Kim prepared to wed Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), both her and Harriet had an explosive row after Harriet confessed that she still loved Will.

However, the love rivals put their differences aside when they both ventured out into the storm to rescue a missing Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), who had gone into labour in the midst of the storm.

Harriet was the first to try and find Amelia, where she managed to find a quad bike and ride it through the woods in a desperate bid to find the teen.

Harriet Finch was left fighting for her life after the quad bike landed on top of her. (Image credit: ITV)

In a horrific turn of events, Harriet crashed the quad bike down a ravine and the quad bike ended up landing on top of her, which left Harriet's lifeless body squashed underneath it as she bled profusely.

As concern grew from Home Farm, Kim mounted her horse, Ice, and rode to the rescue as the storm grew more powerful.

Kim came across the scene and raced to save Harriet as she pulled her from the wreckage.

As Harriet was fighting for her life, she begged Kim to stay with her, but Kim was determined to save her and to try and find help.

But, just as she was about to, her horse bolted after getting scared in the storm, abandoning both Harriet and Kim in the middle of the woods.

Kim and Harriet were left fighting for their lives. (Image credit: ITV)

A bolt of lightning then struck the quad bike, which had been leaking oil, causing a huge explosion that erupted into a huge fireball.

The pair went flying from the blast and Kim hit her head on a rock as she was thrown to the floor.

As the intense episode came to a close, both Kim and Harriet's bleeding bodies were lying lifeless on the ground — is this the end for both Kim and Harriet?

While we wait to find out their fates, it's clear who Emmerdale fans want to see pull through the horror blast as they threatened to "riot" if Kim died...

NO NO KIM BETTER NOT BE DEAD I WOLL RIOT!! #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

if they do a twist and kill off kim tate instead of the obvious harriet i will riot!! #emmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

I will riot if Kim Tate dies instead of Harriet!!! #Emmerdaleat50 #emmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

if kim dies i won’t forgive ed #emmerdaleOctober 16, 2022 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.