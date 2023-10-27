Emmerdale fans work out Craig's KILLER as character QUITS

Emmerdale fans believe they know who Craig Reed's (Ben Addis) killer will be after his PA Ruth (Luci Fish) quit her job during last night's episode (Thursday, October 26).

The Dingle family will be at the centre of an unmissable week of betrayal and secrets next week as Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) tries to find out who killed her rapist Craig — but now many believe that none of the Dingles are responsible for the crime.

In last night's episode, the Dingles were furious when they learned the devastating news that the case against Craig was going to be dropped.

After this, Mandy (Lisa Riley), Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) joined forces and headed to Craig's office to scare him into staying away from Lydia for good.

Lydia was oblivious to her family's plan as Belle joined a talk Craig was hosting about having a happy workplace. When Craig asked if there were any questions, Belle stood up and introduced herself.

Craig Reed faced the wrath of the Dingles. (Image credit: ITV)

A panicked Craig thought she was a journalist and asked Ruth to escort Belle out, but before she could do this, Belle announced to the room that Craig had been arrested for raping one of his "workplace family."

As Belle told the horrific story, Craig denied everything and demanded Ruth to call security. Craig turned desperate and pleaded with Ruth to back him up as Belle confronted him, but she remained quiet.

When security arrived, Craig instructed Ruth to call his solicitor, but she stood up and told him she was quitting.

Later on, Mandy, Belle, and Vinny returned to the Woolpack and reassured Lydia that Craig wouldn't be bothering her anymore.

However, this couldn't be further from the truth as Craig soon walked in without a care in the world and tried to order a drink.

Emmerdale fans believe Craig's PA Ruth will kill her boss in upcoming scenes. (Image credit: ITV)

An enraged Mandy and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) attempted to attack him and he threatened to destroy their lives if they harassed him again.

Lydia was in tears and soon enough, Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) stepped in to defend his family where the pair got into a heated confrontation.

After Ruth quit her job, fans now believe that she will be the one who kills Craig as she may be a victim herself...

It will probably be Ruth the secretary receptionist that kills Craig as she too was a victim of him #Emmerdale @emmerdaleOctober 26, 2023 See more

Prediction: Ruth (Craig’s P.A) will be his killer. She might have left him, but by the looks on her face there’s still something serious she’s hiding! Gotta be…Calling it now #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/ZpM6KP2ILXOctober 26, 2023 See more

I think there is only one person that can bring Craig down and that's Ruth his PA. She knows more to this man. #emmerdaleOctober 26, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 pm on ITV1.