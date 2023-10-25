Emmerdale hints at Craig's KILLER as one Dingle is MISSING from new trailer

A Dingle was nowhere to be seen in the new Emmerdale trailer.

Emmerdale has teased Craig Reed's (Ben Addis) potential killer in a new trailer, but one Dingle is noticeably absent from the interrogations.

The Dingle family will be at the centre of an unmissable week of betrayal and secrets as Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) tries to find out who killed rapist Craig.

During a Dingles Court at a lock-in in the Woolpack, each member will reveal their whereabouts prior to Craig's death. But while their alibis may be established, not everyone is telling the truth.

Through a series of flashbacks, the truth begins to emerge, revealing what really happened to Craig the night of his grisly demise.

Everyone is a suspect — for Sam (James Hooton) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), they tied up Craig in a remote barn as revenge.

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) recounts that boyfriend Tom King (James Chase) proposed to her after a romantic meal. However, Belle’s not giving a true account of the full day.

A shifty Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is reluctant to tell the Dingles his alibi and suspicion grows around Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) when Aaron targets her.

Meanwhile, the other Dingle members are also acting shady about where they were when Craig was killed.

In the new trailer, we see a montage of clips of the Dingles at the pub along with their flashback scenes.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is seen sobbing, Belle looks visibly shaken and Cain is outside of the Woolpack making a suspicious phone call.

Cain Dingle looked suspicious on the phone. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron is also seen holding a crowbar, could that be the murder weapon? And Sam seems to be in the countryside, distraught and panic-stricken by what he may have seen.

However, there is one Dingle that is missing from the trailer — Samson Dingle (Sam Hall).

Lydia's stepson Samson idolised Craig after he gave him work experience at his successful gaming company.

After Lydia confessed that Craig sexually assaulted her and didn't want the teen working with him anymore, Samson was initially reluctant to believe his step mum.

He later went to Craig's workplace and secretly tried to get him to admit what he did to Lydia.

Samson Dingle tried to get Craig to confess to the crime. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Samson tried to befriend him, the businessman worked out what Samson was up to and demanded him to leave.

At home, Samson was forced to tell his dad and Lydia where he had been, which didn't go down well with the couple.

Could Samson have helped Lydia get justice by murdering Craig? And could his absence mean he is the killer?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.