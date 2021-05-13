Emmerdale star Ned Porteous teases Bridgerton return with new photo

Is Ned Porteous headed back to Bridgerton?

Emmerdale actor Ned Porteous has intrigued fans after sharing a new Instagram photo, which sees him in period clothing posing in front of an ornate fireplace. This has led many to speculate if his character is returning for Bridgerton season 2, with news of the next instalment confirmed in January.

Ned's caption didn't confirm or deny his Bridgerton future, as it simply read: "Lord Fancypants. 📷 by @barnabyboulton". But his comments section has been flooded by fans desperate to know if it's a behind the scenes look at the upcoming season.

One wrote: "Please tell me this is for Bridgerton series 2 🙌🏻"

Another added: "Bridgerton? Please say yes... 😍"

And a third wrote: "Oh my please tell me this is for Bridgerton"

Ned Porteous played Lord Wetherby in season one of Bridgerton, and he is the lover of Sir Henry Granville. Henry has a wife who is aware of his relationship, and it had to be kept a secret due to the fact they're both men. Lord Wetherby keeps up the pretense of acceptable society behavior to protect his relationship.

Not much else is known about his character, so it's likely he'll be explored in more depth if he's set to return for season 2. We'll have to wait and see!

Before his Bridgerton role, Ned was best known for his work on UK soaps Emmerdale and EastEnders, where he played the roles of Joe Tate and Mark Fowler. He left Emmerdale in 2018, after playing the role of Joe between 2017-2018. Before that, the character was played by Oliver Young.

A release date for season 2 of Bridgerton hasn't been confirmed yet, but a trailer was shared to social media revealing it would be a Netflix exclusive series once again.

It was also revealed that Regé-Jean Page would not be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings, despite him having a key role in the first season. So it's likely the series will focus more on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who married him in the first season.