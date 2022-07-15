Emmerdale star hints she could be heading for Coronation Street to split Fiz and Tyrone

A former Emmerdale star could be making her comeback to Coronation Street to cause chaos.

Ex Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten has hinted that her character could return to Coronation Street to stir up trouble for Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

Recently, Fiz married her new partner Phill Whittaker (Jamie McKenna) after her long-standing relationship with Tyrone broke down when he left her for beautician Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu).

However, after the ceremony, she realised that she was still in love with Tyrone and reunited with her former lover.

During the time when Tyrone and Fiz split up, Tyrone went on a date with a woman called Isla, who was played by Gemma Oaten. However, their date went awry when Isla’s husband, Tony showed up and punched Tyrone!

Now that Fiz and Tyrone are back together, Gemma has teased that her character could be back to ruffle the couple’s feathers.

Gemma as Isla in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Appearing on Lorraine yesterday, (Thursday, July 14) Gemma joked: "I got poor Tyrone punched. I can't believe he's back with Fiz."

Host Carol Vorderman added: "He'll always go back with Fiz!"

"You never know, she might go back and cause a ruckus!" Gemma said.

Gemma is best known for playing the role of Rachel Breckle in Emmerdale for four years, arriving in the Dales in 2011.

Rachel left in 2015 after her tumultuous time in the village as she began verbally and physically abusing her partner Sam Dingle (James Hooton).

The character died off-screen in September 2019 from an undisclosed cardiac issue.

Gemma played Rachel in Emmerdale for four years. (Image credit: ITV)

Both Alan and Jennie recently revealed that they want Fiz and Tyrone to get hitched following their recent reunion.

Asked if they’d like the pair to now seal the deal, Jennie and Alan both opted for a definite “yes,” with Alan even suggesting that the nuptials could take place this year.

“I’d have a bet on it,” he told What To Watch. “They’ve got a hell of a lot of history together so they know what they want. There’s no point in hanging around!”

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.