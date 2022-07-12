Coronation Street stars call for Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs to get MARRIED!

Back together: Fiz and Tyrone recently reunited... but not before she had married Phill.

Coronation Street actors Jennie McAlpine and Alan Halsall have revealed that they want their characters Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs to get hitched following their recent reunion.

Last week on Coronation Street, Fiz put aside her doubts and said “I do” to fiance Phill Whittaker, only to walk out on him at their wedding reception.

Heading over to number nine, she told ex-partner Tyrone that she still loved him, and the pair then fell into one another’s arms; drawing a line under last year’s sorry saga when he left her for an ill-fated relationship with beautician Alina Pop.

Big mistake: Tyrone left Fiz last year for younger woman Alina (Ruxandra Porojnicu) but later called things off. (Image credit: ITV)

Asked if they’d like the pair to now seal the deal, Jennie and Alan have both opted for a definite “yes,” with Alan even suggesting that the nuptials could take place this year.

“I’d have a bet on it,” he says. “They’ve got a hell of a lot of history together so they know what they want. There’s no point in hanging around!”

Jokes Jennie, “Is it alright to wear a wedding dress twice in one year?”

Alan continues, “I think Tyrone would have ideas of grandeur and want it to be a big, spectacular thing, but we have to remember that one of them works in a garage and the other works in a factory, and they have two kids to look after.

“I think he’d like to give Fiz everything she wants, but finances dictate. In the end, now they’re back together, they’ll want to get married, and however that happens, I’ll be happy.”

Marrying in haste: Fiz got hitched to Phill (Jamie Kenna) but soon regretted it. (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, before the couple can take a trip up the aisle, Fiz must become officially single… which may prove tricky.

In Monday night’s episode of Coronation Street (July 11), an emotional Phill vowed to stand in the way of an annulment, should he discover that she and Tyrone were back together.

Wary of his threat, Fiz and Tyrone are now keeping their relationship under wraps, and Tyrone, to keep up appearances, even agrees to accompany lonely Phill on his honeymoon.

But next week, Fiz is cornered into having couples’ counselling with Phill, having already agreed to go down the same route with Tyrone.

As she ends up having two sessions with the same therapist on the same day - one with Phill and one with Tyrone - her big secret is exposed.

The moment of truth: Phill discovers Tyrone and Fiz are back together when he sees them having relationship counselling. (Image credit: ITV)

Explains Jennie, “Fiz and Phill have been there that morning, and Phill turns up innocently [whilst she and Tyrone are there] to pick his phone up, because he left it.

“It’s a bit like being caught doing something naughty at school by the headmaster, because Phill and the therapist are looking at Fiz and Tyrone like they’re naughty children.

“An annulment feels like the right thing for her and Phill, but she thinks that maybe it’s not going to happen now, because Phill is quite rightly peed off with the pair of them.”

Angry at Fiz and Tyrone’s ‘betrayal,’ will Phill dig his heels in and prevent the happy couple from moving on?

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.