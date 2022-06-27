Emmerdale to air a VERY special Faith Dingle episode in devastating cancer twist

Emmerdale is due to air an emotional and unmissable episode next week, which sees siblings Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) reflect on their childhood after learning the devastating news that their mother, Faith Dingle’s (Sally Dexter) cancer has returned.

With Chas struggling to accept what’s happening, the siblings attempt to come to terms with what the future may hold.

Faith is told that her chemotherapy isn’t working and she bravely makes the decision to stop any further treatment. This catastrophic news continues to affect her children’s lives as they navigate this heartbreaking turn of events.

The matriarch of the Dingle clan has always had a complicated relationship with her children, especially Cain, who has refused to forgive her and try to repair his relationship with her.

Cain has refused to rekindle with his mum in the past. (Image credit: ITV)

In this poignant Emmerdale episode, Chas is unable to comprehend his apparent indifference to Faith’s decision to end her treatment.

Chas is convinced that he will have regrets if he doesn’t reach out to her before it’s too late and it’s not long before a night of soul-searching occurs.

Lucy said: “Chas is desperate for her brother to reconnect with their mother before it's too late and these scenes really explore the reasons behind their complicated relationship. Chas and Cain have a real heart-to-heart and I loved having the opportunity to explore their past once again.

“The scenes were emotional to film and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they come together as part of a really moving episode.”

Faith's diagnosis has shattered the Dingle family. (Image credit: ITV)

Jeff revealed: “Filming these scenes was a genuine and emotional experience. These episodes are beautifully written and great to act and I am pleased to have been given the opportunity for people to see another side of Cain.”

As the pair reminisce throughout the night, the emotional episode will also see Faith reveal her news and diagnosis to her close friends Eric Pollard (Chris Chitell) and Brenda (Lesley Dunlop).

There are devastating times ahead for the Dingles and the Emmerdale community, but Faith’s zest for life and outgoing humour is certain to shine through even in these dark times.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.