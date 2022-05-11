Emmerdale favourite Faith Dingle to receive devastating health diagnosis

Emmerdale matriarch Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is set to receive the devastating news that her breast cancer has returned.

In Emmerdale episodes set to air later this week, Faith will be told the catastrophic news and learn about the consequences of having secondary cancer.

Her struggle is made more difficult as the tensions are still high with her children, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Cain (Jeff Hordley) and their tumultuous relationship leaves Faith unable to tell them the news.

Desperate for support, Faith turns to Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and confides in her. Moira encourages Faith to tell the family, but she’s determined to fix her relationships first.

Emmerdale has been working closely with the charity Breast Cancer Now for Faith’s secondary cancer storyline to ensure that it is a realistic and authentic depiction.

Faith has always had a strained relationship with her son, Cain. (Image credit: ITV)

Catherine Priestley, Clinical Nurse Specialist at Breast Cancer Now, said: “With it estimated that around 35,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer in the UK, it’s been an incredibly important opportunity for us to provide expert guidance around Faith’s storyline.

"We have been giving a steer to scriptwriters as to how her diagnosis and experience of the disease can be portrayed accurately and raising awareness of some of the signs and symptoms of secondary breast cancer among millions of Emmerdale fans.

“Everyone’s experience of breast cancer is different, but we know from calls to our Helpline just how anxious women may feel about the possibility of their cancer returning, and how overwhelming the impact of a secondary breast cancer diagnosis can be for patients and their families.”

Faith will receive the earth-shattering news that her breast cancer has come back. (Image credit: ITV)

Sally also revealed how privileged she felt about being given this storyline: “It's upsetting, but really important as a storyline, because it's more than a storyline for so many people. It matters to people who are going through it as well as people who will go through it. I feel a sense of real responsibility, but also a privilege to be doing this storyline.”

Emmerdale Producer, Laura Shaw announced that we can expect some harrowing scenes for the usually fun and adventurous Faith.

She said: “Faith's devastating cancer diagnosis will impact not only her life but all those around her. We know at the very core of the Dingles is a strong sense of family and love, so for them to try and navigate through this heartbreaking time will be incredibly difficult.

“Faith's zest for life with her spicy sense of humour and appetite for fun and adventure means that while there will inevitably be some painful and heart wrenching moments, we will also see life-affirming and positive moments of light in the story too.

“Given the calibre of actor Sally is, I know she will approach the story with great honesty and depth and do it justice and this in turn will raise awareness of such an important issue that affects many people on a daily basis.”

Emmerdale airs Monday - Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV.