Emmerdale tonight: a soap legend returns to the village for the last ever time

Tissues at the ready, because tonight's Emmerdale is an emotional one as Cain and Sam Dingle bring their late dad, Zak Dingle, home for the very last time.

Ever since the sad passing of soap acting legend Steve Halliwell in December last year, we knew it would only be a matter of time before his soap alter ego would also leave the show.

That time came in yesterday's Emmerdale when the sad news of the Dingle patriarch's passing reached the village, only hours after Cain had seen his dad during a visit to Aberdeen.

As Cain struggled to get his head around the news that his dad had died, he was then given the task of telling his siblings, Sam and Belle the news, as well as the rest of the Dingles in the village.

Tonight's episode sees Cain and Sam return home in their rusty old van, which is carrying some very special cargo in the back. Belle and Lydia are surprised to see the men home so quickly but are left stunned when they open the back doors to the van and reveal Zak's coffin amongst random tables and chairs.

Belle is horrified that this is how they brought their dad home, but Cain reveals Zak left some very specific requests following his passing, one of which was to be buried at home in the village no more than 48 hours after he died. And with the funeral home unable to transport the coffin from Scotland to Yorkshire for a few weeks, the men were left with no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

The Dingles gather around Zak's coffin as he is brought indoors, they raise a toast before Cain reads out Zak's final wishes to the rest of the family. Through tears, he tells everyone that Zak wanted to be buried at home, but not (in capital letters!) next to Shadrach! He also stated there is to be no vicar, no God, and no tears at his funeral... before signing off with the request that there be plenty of whiskey and music.

With time pressing on to fulfill Zak's wishes, tomorrow's Emmerdale will see the Dingles say their final farewell. There's not a dry eye as they lower Zak into the ground, but as the family mops their tears, there's a shock in store that causes jaws to drop.

But who causes a stir at Zak's graveside? And why? And how's Cain going to react when his dad's burial turns into a fiasco?

