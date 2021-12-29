‘Emmerdale’ viewers reeling after Meena’s shock CONFESSION and more shocking KISS!
By Steven Murphy published
Emmerdale fans watch Meena reveal her murders and reckon it's the end for Manpreet.
Emmerdale fans were left predicting the end for Manpreet after killer Meena finally confessed her shocking list of murders – before planting a twisted kiss full on her sister’s lips.
With Manpreet held hostage tied to the bed in Wendy’s house, Meena started to reminisce about the pair’s childhood.
As she spoke, she began slowly exposing her twisted ways, but nothing could prepare Manpreet for what was to come.
Outside, meanwhile, Manpreet’s estranged husband Rishi was concerned about her absence, especially after he heard noises from the house.
Meena thought on her feet and claimed that Manpreet had headed to Ibiza to recuperate in the sunshine following her injuries in the Woolpack explosion, and blaming the noise on Princess the dog.
And with Wendy away visiting her son, Luke, Manpreet was left totally at Meena’s mercy.
Soon, Meena began to talk about her murders, and happily listed her entire catalogue of killings murders to a shocked Manpreet.
Meena has killed Leanna, Andrea and Ben in the village, as well the murder of her best friend Nadine when she was younger.
And as Meena listed the victims, viewers were convinced that this would be the last thing Manpreet would ever hear...
“Meena always confesses before taking a life,” said one. “Manpreet is in danger.”
Meena always confesses before taking a life, Manpreet is in danger #EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
Meena is crazy.she actually enjoys killing people & I think she's enjoying telling Manpreet about who she's killed.not remorse or regret from Meena about who she's killed & I doubt the fact Manpreet's her sister will stop her killing her too.#EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
Either meena is pretty stupid in telling manpreet everything or manpreet will die soon #emmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
Meena about how many people she’s killed “I’m 4 not out!” That’s better than the England cricketers in The Ashes! 😂😂😂 #EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
However, there was another shock to come. After revealing her victims, viewers were surprised when Meena planted a kiss full on her sister’s lips.
The kiss that lasted a little too long for some – and left them wondering just how twisted Meena really was…
“I'm so confused!” proclaimed one. And they weren't the only one.
MEENA KISSING HER OWN SISTER????!!!!! IM SO CONFUSED WHAT IS GOING ON #emmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
emmerdale really loves a little incest on the side huh #EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
Was that an incestuous kiss? Yikes! #emmerdaleDecember 29, 2021
Emmerdale bosses are staying tight-lipped (no pun intended!) on the outcome of the hostage situation. Will Manpreet escape with her life? Or will Meena get away with murder for a fifth time?
Emmerdale normally airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.