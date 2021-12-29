‘Emmerdale’ viewers reeling after Meena’s shock CONFESSION and more shocking KISS!

Meena confessed her crimes, much to her sister's shock!

Emmerdale fans were left predicting the end for Manpreet after killer Meena finally confessed her shocking list of murders – before planting a twisted kiss full on her sister’s lips.

Mean Meena taunted her sister. (Image credit: ITV)

With Manpreet held hostage tied to the bed in Wendy’s house, Meena started to reminisce about the pair’s childhood.



As she spoke, she began slowly exposing her twisted ways, but nothing could prepare Manpreet for what was to come.

Manpreet's hubby Rishi was worried. (Image credit: ITV)

Outside, meanwhile, Manpreet’s estranged husband Rishi was concerned about her absence, especially after he heard noises from the house.



Meena thought on her feet and claimed that Manpreet had headed to Ibiza to recuperate in the sunshine following her injuries in the Woolpack explosion, and blaming the noise on Princess the dog.



And with Wendy away visiting her son, Luke, Manpreet was left totally at Meena’s mercy.

Manpreet could only take her sister's revelations lying down. (Image credit: ITV)

Soon, Meena began to talk about her murders, and happily listed her entire catalogue of killings murders to a shocked Manpreet.

Meena has killed Leanna, Andrea and Ben in the village, as well the murder of her best friend Nadine when she was younger.

And as Meena listed the victims, viewers were convinced that this would be the last thing Manpreet would ever hear...

“Meena always confesses before taking a life,” said one. “Manpreet is in danger.”

Meena always confesses before taking a life, Manpreet is in danger #EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

Meena is crazy.she actually enjoys killing people & I think she's enjoying telling Manpreet about who she's killed.not remorse or regret from Meena about who she's killed & I doubt the fact Manpreet's her sister will stop her killing her too.#EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

Either meena is pretty stupid in telling manpreet everything or manpreet will die soon #emmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

Meena about how many people she's killed "I'm 4 not out!" That's better than the England cricketers in The Ashes! 😂😂😂 #EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

However, there was another shock to come. After revealing her victims, viewers were surprised when Meena planted a kiss full on her sister’s lips.



The kiss that lasted a little too long for some – and left them wondering just how twisted Meena really was…

Meena was loose lipped in more ways than one. (Image credit: ITV)

“I'm so confused!” proclaimed one. And they weren't the only one.

MEENA KISSING HER OWN SISTER????!!!!! IM SO CONFUSED WHAT IS GOING ON #emmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

emmerdale really loves a little incest on the side huh #EmmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

Was that an incestuous kiss? Yikes! #emmerdaleDecember 29, 2021

Emmerdale bosses are staying tight-lipped (no pun intended!) on the outcome of the hostage situation. Will Manpreet escape with her life? Or will Meena get away with murder for a fifth time?

Emmerdale normally airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays