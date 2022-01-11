‘Emmerdale’ viewers see Manpreet toilet mystery solved!
Emmerdale revealed a detail of Manpreet’s hostage situation which answered a wee question…
Emmerdale viewers have been worried about a wee problem.
Deranged Meena has been keeping her sister Manpreet tied up and held hostage since late last year.
While Manpreet has been drugged and unable to fight back, it wasn’t her chances of escape which have been worrying viewers – but how she goes to the toilet!
"Manpreet has been tied up for days, there are no toilet facilities," said @allequalpeople on Twitter, and they weren't the only one...
However, viewers needn’t worry too much. Manpreet hasn’t gone all this time without spending a penny. Although Meena makes sure she doesn’t spend too much!
When Manpreet asked for a drink on Tuesday's episode, Meena obliged. Although she was clearly rationing the fluids.
“But not too much,” she said as she put a water bottle to her sister’s mouth. “I don't have time to take you to the bucket.”
So, that's that, then!
However, her toilet arrangements may be the least of Manpreet’s worries following the episode.
After Liam came suspicious of Meena’s behaviour, he confronted her about the fact that the hospital had no record of her pregnancy or her miscarriage.
Meena tried to manipulate the situation by blackmailing Liam, reminding him that he woke up in her bed after getting drunk at Christmas – a situation totally engineered by Meena.
However, Meena knew that the net was closing in, so accelerated her plans.
She had hoped to fake the murder of Vinny – her other hostage – to look like he was drunk at the wheel and crashed. Which would then leave her and Manpreet alone for her sister’s final goodbye.
But Manpreet changed her mind and declared to her terrified hostages…
“You’re going out in a blazer of glory, people. And you’re both going… today!”
Has Manpreet made her final trip to spend a penny?
