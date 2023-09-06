EXCLUSIVE video: EastEnders' Bobby Brazier on NTA win and hopes for Strictly

National TV Awards 2023 winner Bobby Brazier has paid tribute to 'the people, the team and the unit' on EastEnders.

Speaking exclusively to What To Watch on the red carpet before picking up the gong for Rising Star at the event at London's O2 arena, Bobby — who plays Freddie Slater in the BBC One soap — said his favourite thing about working on the show was that the cast and crew 'all love each other' and that he feels he's always 'making progress'.

It was a good night for EastEnders, which also bagged the gong for Serial Drama, with Danielle Harold winning the trophy for Serial Drama Performance for Lola's emotional exit.

Bobby Brazier won the NTA for Rising Star for his performance as Freddie Slater on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

With an NTA already under his belt, Bobby has now got his eye on lifting the glitterball trophy, as one of the famous faces taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Bobby described himself as a 'groover' as he treated What To Watch to a few of his dance moves.

He also added that he loves dancing so much that he would have done the show for free, and called being on Strictly a 'privilege' — could he have what it takes to join our Strictly Come Dancing winners list? We think so!

Watch the full interview below to find out how Bobby feels about the Strictly judges and his dance rivals...

Prior to making his acting debut in EastEnders, Bobby modelled on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week and sat front row alongside Lewis Hamilton at London Fashion Week.

He has also featured on the cover of style magazine Man About Town and is a passionate advocate for positive mental health and well-being on social media.

Speaking perviously about his new adventure, Bobby said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will start on BBC One later this month.