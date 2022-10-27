Masked Singer fans bleat they've 'cracked' The Lambs on harmonies alone

Another week has gone and we've got a new cast of people on The Masked Singer season 8 — or shall we say sheeple. The Lambs on Masked Singer US, have already captivated fans with their vocal stylings, so much so that viewers think they've already guessed the identities of the competing group based on their three-part harmonies.

But first, a performance by last week's victor, Robo Girl, who starts big and bold with "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen. Given that this is "Muppets Night," Miss Piggy is a special guest judge tasked with interrogating each performer for 20 seconds in the hopes of garnering clues about their hidden identity. We find out that Robo Girl is both a singer and actor and has been in "at least six" movies, with judges' guesses ranging from Zendaya to America Ferrera.

Beetle, complete with a McCartney-esque mop top, is up next, tackling "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra. During Piggy's line of questioning, we learn that he is not known for his haircut in real life but he has won a number of Emmy Awards. Our panel of judges throws out potential names like Mike Myers, Rowan Atkinson and Jerry Springer, the latter of whom causes a good amount of audience chanting.

Our final competitors are The Lambs, a trio of bonnet-wearing ewes that sing "Hot N Cold" by Katy Perry. Our Miss Piggy findings aren't much this time around, but we do find out that the biggest celebrity they've ever worked with is Paul McCartney. Some guesses—Haim, The Chicks—are better than others. (The Kardashians can't sing, Ken!)

The first to be voted off and therefore unmasked is Beetle, who does indeed turn out to be iconic talk-show host Jerry Springer. During The Battle Royale (introduced by a drumming Animal, of course), Robo Girl and The Lambs vocally fight it out to "Call Me" by Blondie, but those harmonies edge out Robo Girl's performance and The Lambs are now one step closer to joining Harp in the semifinals.

Though Robo Girl unexpectedly turns out to be "singer, actress and global superstar Kat Graham," it's the identities of The Lambs that have fans talking on social media.

Fans react to The Lambs on Masked Singer US:

You can't disguise the best harmonies of the 90s. There is no way that they are not Wilson Phillips.October 27, 2022 See more

Yup, Wilson Phillips… the Can’t let go clue? “Hold On” plus those harmonies!!October 27, 2022 See more

I absolutely love the team work and harmonies performance by the Lambs, who might be Wilson Phillips and they also easily becoming my favourites.October 27, 2022 See more

