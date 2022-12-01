Fans spot Indiana Jones 5 trailer's Star Wars Easter egg

Blink and you'll miss it: for a brief moment in the newly released Indiana Jones 5 trailer you might wonder if you're seeing Harrison Ford as Indy or his Star Wars alter ego, Han Solo.

Disney released the trailer and the movie's full title during a presentation at Brazil Comic-Con. The new movie — the final installment of the franchise to feature Ford in the titular role — shall henceforth be known by its official name: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

The shiny new trailer offers fans a first look at a de-aged Ford as he battles ex-Nazis in 1969. If the trailer is any indication, the movie will feature quite a few flashbacks. Take a look:

In addition to nostalgia likely felt by many from the trailer (that Indy and Sallah reunion!), eagle-eyed fans spotted a big Easter egg in the trailer at the 1:09 mark. As Indy appears to be looking through the window of a plane of some kind, the plane's windows look suspiciously like the giant circular window of the Millennium Falcon, Han Solo's trusty ship featured in a franchise set in the Star Wars universe in a galaxy far, far away.

Indy in hyperspace in the Millennium Falcon?...

It's not surprising that the trailer (and, we presume, the movie) is chock full of Easter eggs and callbacks (like the iconic giant stone ball that we all know and love); after all, this is the final outing for Ford in the titular role. Steven Spielberg and George Lucas are serving as executive producers and John Williams is back as the movie's composer, lacing familiar interludes of the famous Indiana Jones theme with a brand new score.

Ford is teaming up once again with John Rhys-Davies, who played Indy's loyal sidekick Sallah in Raiders of the Lost Ark. They'll be joined by a large ensemble cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan) directs.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30, 2023.