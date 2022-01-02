Find out who left episode 2 of ‘The Masked Singer‘ UK season three

The Masked Singer returned for episode two of the third season, with more bonkers outfits, more insane performances and more absurd guesses from the judges.

Episode one of The Masked Singer season 3 on Saturday night saw Heather Small leave the show when her alter-ego Chandelier was unmasked.

The first match-up, Rockhopper vs Traffic Cone (“Never Gonna Give You Up“), a tough call if ever there was one, but it did deliver one of the most ludicrous judges' picks of all time, with Jonathan Ross deciding he thought it was Prince Harry.

Sadly for Rockhopper, the public chose to save Traffic Cone, meaning *she* had to return later in the episode.

Second up featured Poodle versus Snow Leopard, with Poodle launching into “Rocketman” with huge gusto. Davina McCall guessed Rylan Clark, a very good shout here at What to Watch.

Snow Leopard, meanwhile, sang “Big Spender” and the financial angle was a giveaway. The celebrity gave a hint when she said "my word is my bond”. Many people on social media immediately guessed Dame Judi Dench.

Jonathan guessed veteran TV presenter Gloria Hunniford. Was he right?

Unfortunately for Snow Leopard, the public voted to save Poodle from the bottom three.

Finally, it was Panda up against Bagpipes, which is fundamentally unfair because everyone loves a panda and hardly anyone enjoys bagpipes! But to the performance: Panda sang a competent version of Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” and the guesses were all over the shop, ranging from Alesha Dixon to Camila Cabello.

Bagpipes had a Scottish accent thicker than the Clyde and when he gave it plenty to Blur’s “Song 2” it seemed the non-singer may have an energetic background. Possibly a sport star? Mo Gilligan hilariously guessed Judy Murray. But Davina was onto something when she thought it was a tennis star.

Jonathan guessed John McEnroe, which was a great call.

Panda was voted through by the public, so Bagpipes was into the bottom three.

(Image credit: ITV)

The judges chose to save Rockhopper first. The second was Bagpipes. Which of course meant Snow Leopard was the celebrity be unmasked – and she revealed herself to be... Gloria Hunniford!