FIRST LOOK: ITV confirms Sheila Reid is returning to Benidorm as Madge

ITV has confirmed our story yesterday that mouthy gran Madge Harvey will return to hit comedy Benidorm, after fans tweeted pictures with actress Sheila Reid.

The channel has just released the first official picture of Sheila as Madge filming the new series.

Fans of the ITV comedy will know Madge left Benidorm earlier this year when she heard she’d inherited millions in Las Vegas and headed out there with her family. But in the final moments of that episode, just after their plane took off, Madge’s grandson Michael asked her if she thought the family would ever return to Benidorm, and she replied: "Never say never!"

Well those were wise words, as it’s not taken long for Madge to return to where she belongs… generally behaving like a menace on a mobility scooter around the Solana Hotel! We're loving the leopard print, too!

Series eight of Benidorm will screen on ITV early next year.