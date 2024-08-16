First pictures of Death in Paradise Marlon actor in his major new BBC One drama

The BBC has released first-look pictures of Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles in his first big drama since leaving the hit series.

Miles, who shocked fans by departing as Marlon Pryce halfway through Death in Paradise season 13, is appearing in Mr Loverman, the forthcoming drama based on Bernardine Evaristo's best-selling 2013 novel of the same name.

In his role as Daniel Walker, the grandson of the exuberant protagonist Barrington Jedidiah Walker (played by Lennie James), Tahj is clearly playing younger than his 23 years as he's pictured below as Daniel in school uniform.

Tahj Miles as Daniel in Mr Loverman (Image credit: BBC)

Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a seventy-four-year-old, Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.

"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures.

"Bringing to life Bernardine Evaristo's ground-breaking exploration of Britain’s older Caribbean community, 'Mr Loverman' is a life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself."

Morris De La Roux (Ariyon Bakare), Daniel Walker (Tahji Miles), Barry Walker (Lennie James), Maxine Walker (Tamara Lawrance), Carmel Walker (Sharon D Clarke) and Donna Walker (Sharlene Whyte). (Image credit: BBC)

Also starring in the eight-part series are Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who, Informer) as Carmel Walker, Barrington's wife of five decades; Ariyon Bakare (Life, His Dark Materials) as Barrington's best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux; Tamara Lawrance (Get Millie Black, Time season 2) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, Stephen) as Barrington and Carmel's daughters, Maxine and Donna.

In Death in Paradise, Tahj Miles rapidly made a big impact as Marlon, who was a petty crook given a chance by The Commissioner to join his police team. He was initially very immature and at times it didn't look like he’d succeed as a police officer. But Marlon grew into a great cop before having to leave Saint Marie so his sister could go to a top school.

Mr Loverman is coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Autumn.