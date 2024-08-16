First pictures of Death in Paradise Marlon actor in his major new BBC One drama
Ex-Death in Paradise actor Tahj Miles is starring in a new drama boasting amazing cast
The BBC has released first-look pictures of Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles in his first big drama since leaving the hit series.
Miles, who shocked fans by departing as Marlon Pryce halfway through Death in Paradise season 13, is appearing in Mr Loverman, the forthcoming drama based on Bernardine Evaristo's best-selling 2013 novel of the same name.
In his role as Daniel Walker, the grandson of the exuberant protagonist Barrington Jedidiah Walker (played by Lennie James), Tahj is clearly playing younger than his 23 years as he's pictured below as Daniel in school uniform.
Teasing the plot, the BBC says: "Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, is a seventy-four-year-old, Antiguan-born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits. Carmel, his wife of 50 years, senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women. Little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris.
"Now facing the final chapter of his life, Barry has big choices to make that will force his whole family to question their futures.
"Bringing to life Bernardine Evaristo's ground-breaking exploration of Britain’s older Caribbean community, 'Mr Loverman' is a life-affirming story about family, love, and being true to yourself."
Also starring in the eight-part series are Sharon D Clarke (Doctor Who, Informer) as Carmel Walker, Barrington's wife of five decades; Ariyon Bakare (Life, His Dark Materials) as Barrington's best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux; Tamara Lawrance (Get Millie Black, Time season 2) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, Stephen) as Barrington and Carmel's daughters, Maxine and Donna.
In Death in Paradise, Tahj Miles rapidly made a big impact as Marlon, who was a petty crook given a chance by The Commissioner to join his police team. He was initially very immature and at times it didn't look like he’d succeed as a police officer. But Marlon grew into a great cop before having to leave Saint Marie so his sister could go to a top school.
Mr Loverman is coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this Autumn.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!