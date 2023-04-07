Fox cancels The Resident after six seasons

All good things come to an end, but for fans of the Fox medical drama The Resident , the end is coming far too soon. While it was no secret that the show has been on the cancellation bubble for a while, Fox finally confirmed that it won’t be coming back for season 7.

The Resident followed a team of doctors, nurses and medical administrators at a busy hospital in Atlanta. Faced with everything from natural disasters, pandemics and even the effects of budget cuts and government red tape, The Resident frequently tackled current affairs in its stories.

The Resident’s ratings dipped in season 6 to a series-low 0.53 in the key 18-49 demographic, leading to speculation that the show’s future could be in jeopardy. Another issue at play was that the show is owned by 20th TV, a division of Disney. Fox Entertainment has been focusing on series that they either own outright or co-own; earlier this week, Fox ordered a new medical drama, Doc, which will likely fill the medical drama gap that The Resident leaves behind.

The show’s writers, hoping to avoid leaving fans hanging with an unsatisfying cliffhanger should the show be cancelled, were able to create a season finale that could also double as a fitting series finale.

It looks like that move paid off, as the Matt Czuchry-led series will not have another season. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Czuchry is reportedly sticking around 20th TV and will appear in the upcoming season of American Horror Story on FX.

The Resident isn’t the only medical drama that joined the ever-growing list of TV shows that have been cancelled or are ending in 2023 . New Amsterdam ended its run earlier this year after five seasons and showrunners expressed confusion about the decision, especially considering that the show remained in the Netflix Top 10 for close to two months after the first half of season 4 debuted on the platform on January 1 and was followed by the second half of season 4 on February 1.

In both cases, fans were also perplexed that both shows didn’t seem to have a future given their popularity.

The Resident features a strong cast that includes Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Tasso Feldman. Former cast members include Shaunette Renée Wilson and Emily VanCamp.