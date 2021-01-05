FuboTV says it has even more subscribers than it expected at the end of 2020

FuboTV today announced preliminary fourth-quarter earnings numbers and says the it expects to end 2020 with even more subscribers than it anticipated.

When the final numbers are official, FuboTV will have more than 545,000 subscribers as of the end of 2020, up 72 percent year over year. (FuboTV previously had expected to see between 500,000 and 510,000 subscribers.) The addition of 90,000 subscribers in the quarter represents a nearly 20 percent increase from Q3 to Q4.

“FuboTV’s strong preliminary fourth quarter 2020 results exceeded what was already expected to be a record year for the company, and demonstrate continued consumer excitement for the company’s live TV streaming offering,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, said in a press release. “In 2021, we will continue to be laser focused on executing our growth strategies, which include continuing to grow advertising revenues, working to implement sports wagering into our product and further establishing fuboTV as a leader in sports and live streaming.”

The increase in subscribers still leaves FuboTV at the tail end of our list of the largest live TV streaming services in the United States, but it's continuing to gain ground on AT&T TV Now, which is the next largest with 683,000 subscribers as of Sept. 30, 2020. (AT&T will announce its Q4 2020 earnings on Jan. 27, 2021.)

In addition to the subscriber growth information, FuboTV says it expects Q4's total revenue to between $94 million and $98 million, an increase of 77 percent to 84 percent year over year. The company's previous guidance expected between $80 million and $85 million in revenue.

FuboTV is a competitive option in the live TV arena, with more than 95 linear channels available with plans starting at $59.99 a month. It also has a bevy of premium add-ons that offer a number of international sports, making a must-try service for sports fans. It also is the only live streaming service in the U.S. that offers the occasional sporting event in (upscaled) 4K resolution.