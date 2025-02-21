Nat Geo WILD's sweet new animal docuseries Fur Babies premieres tonight

Welcoming a new baby into the world is always an exciting time, but especially when that newborn comes courtesy your beloved pet. And a new docuseries, Fur Babies, is exploring that very phenomenon tonight on Nat Geo WILD.

After first debuting across the pond on Channel 4 back in December 2023, Fur Babies is being delivered stateside with not one but two episodes premiering on Friday, February 21. Episode one, entitled "Pups, Kitties, And Three Little Piggies," will air on National Geographic WILD at 9pm Eastern Time, with the second ep, "Not So Standard Poodles, Pups, And Personalities," following directly thereafter at 10pm ET. Both episodes will also be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting tomorrow, February 22. (The remaining two installments of the four-part series will air back-to-back next Friday, on February 28 beginning at 9pm ET.)

"Vets Dr. James Greenwood and Dr. Bolu Eso provide support to people during the awe-inspiring experience of their pets’ pregnancies and the arrival of new-borns. This series gives a unique perspective on what it means to bring fur babies into the world, using the latest medical technology to show how the pregnancy is proceeding and a special camera rig to capture the crucial moments and rollercoaster of emotions," reads the official synopsis of the new docuseries. "Families soon realize the real work begins after the babies arrive, when chaos and clean up are a constant. James and Bolu share their knowledge and expertise to prepare their clients for what’s ahead. However, nature can be uncertain; no two pregnancies are the same and amid immense joy, things don’t always go according to plan."

Get ready for a sweet watch, with plenty of cute kittens, tiny chicks and adorable pups as the docs help animal owners welcome those little litters and baby broods into the world, all while giving viewers a front-row seat to the fluffy ultrasounds and pregnancy checks along the way, as well as the final heartwarming moments when the offspring find their forever homes.

Fur Babies - 2023 - Channel 4 Series Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Fur Babies before tuning into the premiere of the new Nat Geo WILD docuseries tonight.