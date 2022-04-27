Future of The Batman films confirmed in big update

The Batman is officially getting a sequel, following the huge global success of the Robert Pattinson led superhero film as he took on the iconic role of the caped crusader.

He'll be reprising his role in the upcoming sequel, with the next installment of The Batman being confirmed at the CinemaCon event on April 26 2022 by Warner Bros bosses, where Matt Reeves made a brief appearance to confirm he's returning as director again.

He said (via Deadline): "Thank you all for your tremendous support for The Batman. We couldn't have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I'm excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter."

The first film had a star-studded cast including Paul Dano's unique take on The Riddler, Colin Farrell's Penguin (who's getting his own spin-off series), and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, but it's not yet known if any of these will pop up in the sequel.

On social media, actor Barry Keoghan teased his take on The Joker, in a deleted scene that wasn't included in The Batman. However, he was credited as Unseen Arkham Prisoner in the film as we hear him talking to Dano's Riddler at the end of the film, so could he be appearing in the sequel?

The Batman 2 doesn't have a confirmed plot, and we're unsure on what title they might go for, but it's not surprising a sequel is on the way considering the first was such a box office success, making over $750 million at the worldwide box office.

However, Matt Reeves told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he had a lot of ideas when it came to a sequel, revealing: "For me, whatever that story's going to be, it's going to be to take these characters — and specifically Batman's character — and put them in some kind of emotional jeopardy."

Matt added: "I don't want that character to become a cypher. I don't want to be like, 'OK, so we saw it wasn't an origin tale, but you know what, that was kind of [Batman's] origins and now he's just perfect'. No, you need to test the character again and again and again."

As soon as we have more information on The Batman 2 we'll be sure to keep you updated!