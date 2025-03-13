Gavin & Stacey star swaps Barry Island for Nashville in new BBC series

Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon is swapping Barry Island for the home of country music in a new BBC Two series.

Rob, who famously played Uncle Bryn in the hit comedy which ended at Christmas, will journey around America's southern states to discover country music's origins and what led to its recent global explosion.

Rob once topped the charts with his own take on a country classic "(Barry) Islands in the Stream", with Gavin & Stacey co-star Ruth Jones. Released in 2009 the track for Comic Relief also featured Tom Jones and Robin Gibb.



He says: "I've always loved country music but never really delved too deeply into it. The current resurgence means it's the perfect time to head over to Nashville and find out more. I can't wait to immerse myself in this fascinating world of music."



In a photo released for the series (main picture), Rob can be seen posing in his country and western gear outside a restaurant called the Honky Tonk Grill. The three-part series is called Rob Brydon's Honky Tonk Road Trip.

The BBC teases that "he'll be meeting the stars, hanging out with locals and immersing himself in the way of life".

His road trip begins in Nashville, Tennessee, which is celebrating 100 years of The Grand Ole Opry — the city's music show. Then he heads to Kentucky and onto the Appalachian Mountains, where he'll learn how British settlers brought their traditional ballads and instruments that influenced the country music sound.

He also visits Alabama, where the Would I Lie to You? host plays homage to Hank Williams, whose honky tonk style made him the biggest country star of the 1940s and Bristol, Tennessee, where he'll meet Carlene Carter, granddaughter of Carter Family founding member and country music pioneer "Mother" Maybelle Carter, before heading to meet Dolly Parton's niece Heidi in Dollywood.

Each episode is an hour long and the BBC also revealed it's making Rebel Country, a "feature-length documentary exploring a new breed of authentic stars who are rewriting the rules and challenging the culture of country music".

The BBC hasn't yet said when either Rob's show or Rebel Country will air (see our TV Guide for full listings).