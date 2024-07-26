General Hospital spoilers: Brennan saves Carly?

We knew it would only be a matter of time before General Hospital's Carly (Laura Wright) went rogue and defied Jason (Steve Burton). Although he's been begging her to keep quiet and let him continue working with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and the FBI so she doesn't go to prison over the infamous audio recording, John's latest request of Jason proved to be too much for her to bear.

In the General Hospital episode airing on July 25, Carly angrily confronted John in the lobby of the Metro Court when he inquired why his hotel keycard no longer worked. She cut to the chase and told him he was no longer welcome at her hotel and made it clear she loathes him. Carly then dared John to arrest her for the RICO charges he's been holding over Jason's head, claiming she's no mobster and would beat the charges in court. Provoked, and perhaps embarrassed as this conversation occurred in front of an audience, he arrested her.

The arrest is already sending a shockwave through Port Charles. Thankfully, Josslyn (Eden McCoy) saw her mom being arrested and was able to stop Jason from leaving town again. Sonny and Anna (Finola Hughes) also saw the arrest go down, and both are fuming. Judging by the following preview clip, Sonny's anger is certainly not going to subside anytime soon as he vows Carly won't go to prison.

Now in these dire times, Carly has a community of people she'll be leaning on for help. Of course, her bestie Jason will be scrambling to help her, and as Sonny suggested, he'll do his part to get Carly out of this mess. We can only hope Sonny and Jason finally put their issues aside and come together to help her.

With all of that said, we can't help but think that Brennan (Charles Mesure) may be her knight in shining armor. In the same episode, Anna went to Pentonville to speak with her old colleague, but she was informed by the warden they didn't know of a Brennan. The more Anna asked about him, the more the warden was insistent Brennan was never a prisoner there, which viewers know is not true. He may be gone for now, but we doubt he's gone for good.

When Brennan first arrived in Port Charles, he developed an instant connection with Carly. Then, once he was arrested and she learned of the audio recording John had of her stating she was the head of the Corinthos organization, she visited Brennan on occasion to get his advice on how she and Jason could rid themselves of their John problem. Brennan suggested a few things, but the one that stuck out was that if Carly somehow managed to erase the audio recording from the FBI's secured server she'd be in the clear. However, Brennan knew hacking an FBI server would prove remarkably difficult.

Now that Brennan is in the "wind," is it possible that he'll hear of Carly's arrest and come to her aid? Will he use his contacts with WSB to hack the FBI and get the audio clip, thereby destroying law enforcement's flimsy case against her?

We certainly think it's in the realm of possibility. But if he comes through for Carly, will he want something in return? Or perhaps his gesture may be good enough to win Carly over for a date if he resurfaces. With her reunion with Jason looking less likely these days, she may be in the mood for a new romance (if she doesn't return to Sonny).