General Hospital spoilers: Holly’s diamonds bring chaos to Port Charles and the Spencer family?

When General Hospital’s Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Jason (Steve Burton), Anna (Finola Hughes) and Holly (Emma Samms) hopped on that plane after narrowly escaping with their lives, we knew it would only be a matter of time before danger followed them back to Port Charles.

In the limited time viewers have gotten to know Sidwell (Carlo Rota), he’s portrayed someone not to be toyed with, which is exactly what Holly has done. She not only faked a romance with him, but she also pulled a gun on him and then stole his diamonds. Holly’s beaming satisfaction having captured her latest haul is likely to be short-lived because in the wake of Sidwell’s burning compound, he told a man to find a car so he could go after Holly. Yes, Holly and crew made it safely back to Port Charles, but we think they’ll soon have some company.

We can imagine a scenario in which Sidwell sneaks into town, somehow eluding the detection of Anna and the Port Charles Police Department, as well as Brennan (Charles Mesure) and the WSB. Sidwell may go directly for Holly, but if he’s unable to grab her and extract the diamonds, it’s not hard to picture him going after someone else in Port Charles to force Holly’s hand.

Colin Cassidy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Let’s not forget, while Holly stole Sidwell’s diamonds, Lucky also played him for a fool. So it’s possible that Sidwell spies Lucky hanging around Aiden (Colin Cassidy), and makes note of their father/son relationship. Then bidding his time, shortly after Lucky donates his liver to Lulu, Sidwell kidnaps Aiden as Lucky is in recovery, only agreeing to return the teen once Holly hands over the diamonds. This could send Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Lucky and the Spencer clan into a panic, who are already worried about Lulu’s health.

With that being said, how amazing would it be to see a barely recovered Lucky risk his life to go after Sidwell and save his son? He could not only be a hero to his only sister, but he could also prove to be the same for Aiden, which would do wonders to repair their relationship. However, in order for Lucky to play hero, he’d probably need Holly’s cooperation and her willingness to give up the diamonds. Given Sidwell is largely after them because of something she stole, she would hopefully be more than happy to help.

Jonathan Jackson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that Sidwell actually does kidnap Holly and forces her to disclose where she’s hidden his diamonds. If this turns out to be the case, it may be entertaining to watch her ex-husband Robert (Tristan Rogers) attempt to rescue her, relying on his old WSB training. He’s currently dating Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), but he has a long history with Holly. Could rescuing Holly prompt him to reevaluate his romance with Diane and consider rekindling things with his old flame?

Right now, our Sidwell theories are just that. However, we’re almost certain he’s headed to Port Charles, so we’ll have to stay tuned to see how big of a mess he causes when he gets to town.

