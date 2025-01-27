General Hospital spoilers: Jason takes on a shocking new role?

General Hospital has certainly kicked off the top of the year with two major bombshells. Of course, one of these was the surprising way in which Michael (Chad Duell) is being ushered off the soap’s canvas. News broke at the end of 2024 that Duell was exiting the role of Michael and there were no immediate plans to recast the character. However, many viewers couldn’t have anticipated that Michael would be caught in an explosion at Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse and then sent to Germany to make a recovery.

The second major bombshell in our opinion is the news Jason (Steve Burton) shared with Sonny leading up to that explosion. When Sonny proposed that Jason become the head of the Corinthos organization when the Dimpled Kingpin was ready to step down, Jason declined the offer. While Jason said he would temporarily run things should that need to happen, he has no desire to be left in charge of the business as he wants to put Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) first. Then once Michael was burned, Jason put a sense of urgency on him and Sonny getting out of the business as soon as possible.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

This got us to thinking about Jason’s next gig. Yes, he’s a Quartermaine and doesn’t exactly need to work as the family is wealthy. Additionally, we’re aware that he has a legal coffee business with Sonny. However, should he abandon the underworld, a man with his particular skillset would be quite the asset to law enforcement. No, we don’t think he’ll be going to work with the PCPD and Anna (Finola Hughes) necessarily, but we believe there’s a chance he may accept a previous offer he rejected.

Months ago, Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) attempted to recruit Jason to work for the WSB. Stone Cold didn’t hesitate to turn down Jack, citing he doesn’t trust him. Jason’s opinion of Jack hasn’t changed, but the circumstances have.

At the moment, there have been no solid leads into who attacked Sonny and almost killed Michael. Jason cares deeply about his nephew and wants answers as to who hurt him. Plus, he wants to know how to neutralize a threat that’s obviously in Port Charles. Although we tend to think Sidwell (Carlo Rota) is behind all the chaos, that’s yet to be proven.

Charles Mesure, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all that being said, the WSB has resources and the capability of finding answers that the PCPD may be incapable of learning quickly or Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) at all. We can imagine Jason speaking with Jack and agreeing to help the WSB if he can assist him in finding Michael’s attempted murderer. Should that prove to be the case, we think Jason’s offer to work with the WSB would come with some stipulations, mainly that most of his work be done in Port Charles so he doesn’t have to leave Danny.

It’s worth noting, Jason partnering with Jack and the WSB may be mutually beneficial when it comes to Sidwell. If the latter is responsible for the explosive drama, he’s seemingly an enemy of both Jason and Jack, and neutralizing him can be achieved without Jason necessarily leaving town.

So is there a world Jason trades in Sonny for Jack? Well in terms of employment, possibly. But if that happens, we also have a hunch Jason might find out some troubling information about Jack in the process.