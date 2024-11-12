General Hospital spoilers: relationships are changing

Relationships are going to change forever this week on General Hospital. Starting with Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelynn MacMullen). What will happen with these two when the election is over? According to the preview for later in the week it looks like Drew might win the election, but his affair with Willow could sink his career before it starts.

Everything has been centered on Sam’s sacrifice and tragic death, but now attention is shifting back to Lulu and how she’s doing after the transplant that she wasn’t expected to survive. On Tuesday, November 12, the focus is back on Laura (Genie Francis) begging Lulu to wake up and let Sam’s death be in vain. The teaser for this week indicates that both Laura and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) will get some life-changing news. But will it be good news or tragic news?

Anna (Finola Hughes) is upset with Jason because she’s not willing to stop hunting for Sidwell. Holly (Emma Samms) needs money after giving up the diamonds to save Sasha (Sofia Mattson). Will she take the deal that Brennen (Charles Mesure) offered, or will she make a better deal with Anna? Holly’s going to work every angle until she gets the best possible option.

Robert wants to be a family with Holly and Sasha. Will he be able to persuade them to give it a try? According to the teaser, he wants both women in his life. And he usually gets what he wants.

Robert and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) are going to have a heart-to-heart and clear up their situation once and for all. Diane says she can make things easier for him, but that could mean breaking up with him or getting Holly out of town.

Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) is not handling Sam’s death well. He wants to go live with his dad to start processing this trauma. Trina (Tabyana Ali) has a possible meet cute at school, and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) encourages Jason (Steve Burton) to make a decision.

The teaser that dropped today featured a voiceover of a nurse asking a woman if there was any chance she was pregnant. It could be Sasha, pregnant with Michael (Chad Duell)’s child. Or Willow, pregnant with Drew’s child. Or maybe Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) are going to surprise everyone with a pregnancy announcement.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.