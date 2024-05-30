General Hospital spoilers: Sonny confronts Dex… again?

It’s hard to predict what Sonny (Maurice Benard) will do these days on General Hospital given his erratic behavior. Since Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been messing with Sonny’s bipolar medication, Port Charles’ friendly neighborhood kingpin has alienated nearly everyone he’s close to and hurls out insults as if they are salutations. He’s even gone beyond just insults and threats — case in point, his wedding reception beatdown of Dex (Evan Hofer), an incident that has the future police officer still bruised.

Now the smart thing for Sonny to do in the wake of his violent outburst is to lay low. Dex hasn’t pressed charges for the assault yet, but that doesn’t mean he won’t. Sure, Anna (Finola Hughes), Michael (Chad Duell) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) all advised him not to press charges, the latter two because they were concerned a pregnant Kristina (Kate Mansi) who would be forced to testify against her father. However, Dex still has time to change his mind and legally go after Sonny.

Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Well in the General Hospital episode airing on May 30, Sonny and Dex again meet face-to-face, the first time since the assault. There’s a chance an apology comes out of Sonny’s mouth, but viewers know he’s really not sorry.

At best, he may apologize for hurting Dex this bad, but insist it wouldn’t have happened if Dex wasn’t around his longtime friends at the wedding and if Dex didn’t grab his arm. (Dex only grabbed Sonny’s arm to get him to stay and hear him out, but Sonny doesn’t see it that way.)

Considering the weakness of such an apology, the words aren’t likely to impact Dex. In fact, we can see Dex firing back that he wasted his time admiring Sonny as he’s nothing like the man he thought he was. Based on the following clip, we also think it’s possible that Dex makes it clear that Sonny should be thankful Dex respected him enough not to fight back at the reception. That could naturally make things a bit tense between the two men.

With all that being said, if the conversation between the two men does start to go left, we can imagine Sonny reminding Dex that he once gave him the opportunity to leave Port Charles. Sonny may encourage him to take him up on his "kindness" and leave town again and start over somewhere else. It’s possible Sonny sweetens the pot this time with a cash offer given he knows Dex could still decide Sonny’s fate and press charges. Either way, it doesn’t seem likely that Dex is going anywhere anytime soon.

Unfortunately, with Dex staying in town, Sonny continuing to spiral and Jason (Steve Burton) likely to run interference between the two, Port Charles is becoming a tinderbox for life-and-death drama. As seen in the video below, Sonny's words to Carly (Laura Wright) and the subsequent scene spell trouble.

We’ll have to wait and see what exactly happens in this brewing war, but we hope someone will soon reveal to Sonny the issues with his medicine. The revelation has the potential to solve many problems.