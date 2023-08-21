General Hospital spoilers: week of August 21 to 25

As summer winds down, things continue to heat up on General Hospital. We have the General Hospital spoilers for you for the week of August 21 to August 25.

Before we get into what's coming up this week, let's take a moment to go back and reviews some of the things that happened last week.

Molly and Kristina have an argument about Molly's news that she and TJ found and plan to use a surrogate. Molly didn't invite Kristina because she didn't want to get into a discussion about it, and why they didn't take up Kristina's offer to have a baby for them.

Dante learns that Valentin wasn't at ELQ when Anna's house burned down. Naturally, Anna is with Valentin when Dante calls to give her the news. While Valentin showers, Anna finds an envelope with Pikeman information in it. Instead of confronting him, though, they end up going to sleep with their backs to one another.

Sonny shows up at Carly's house and offers to do her a favor. She's hesitant at first, but then she listens to what he has to offer and it's unexpected: he says he can get Drew out of solitary confinement and then she'll be able to visit him. She asks if there are any stipulations on this generous offer, but he says there aren't any. At least, for now.

Needless to say, there's a lot happening on General Hospital and the drama continues next week.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 21 to August 25:

Monday, August 21: "Anna is suspicious, Drew feels threatened, and Olivia sees Eddie in a new light. Meanwhile, Dex's cover may be blown, and Sonny comes through for Carly."

Tuesday, August 22: "Finn and Alexis attend an AA meeting, Liz and Austin tend to a patient, and Gregory gets a medical update. Meanwhile, Dante is candid with Anna, and Carly visits Drew."

Wednesday, August 23: "Anna meets with Jordan, Sonny questions Ava, and Spencer encourages Trina. Meanwhile, Carly urges Drew, and Felicia feels inspired."

Thursday, August 24: "Jordan visits Curtis, Sonny warns Carly, and Spencer confides in Trina. Meanwhile, Maxie and Lucy deliver bad news, and Sam calls out Cody."

Friday, August 25: "Brook Lynn is livid. Alexis has questions. Cody makes his case to Sam. Nina confronts Sonny. Kristina confides in Willow."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.