General Hospital spoilers: week of January 22-26

There's never a dull moment on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 22.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for January 22 to January 26, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 22

"Laura consults with Dante about legal avenues regarding Ace. Esme visits Heather. Tracy and Scott engage in a battle of wits. Nina reels from Drew’s decision. Brook Lynn and Chase have a question for Gregory."

Tuesday, January 23

"Tracy plays along with Scott. Lucy tries to reassure Martin. Finn is anxious about his upcoming trial. Curtis awaits the results of his examination. Anna is worried about Jordan."

Wednesday, January 24

"Curtis throws a bon voyage party for Trina and Spencer. Heather opens up to Laura. Kevin appears to get through to Esme. Kristina learns the result of her pregnancy test. Spinelli accuses Cody of being interested in Maxie. "

Thursday, January 25

"Laura, Dante and Chase make an alarming discovery. Sonny advises Alexis. Martin thinks he has positive evidence that can be used in court. Jordan enlists Brick’s help. Robert and Diane find themselves at an impasse over Sonny. "

Friday, January 26

"Spencer and Trina arrive in Paris. Finn takes the stand at his trial. Laura voices her regrets. Ava and Sonny make plans. Valentin has a proposition for Nina."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of January 15-19:

Monday, January 15

"Ava is furious; Spencer has an unexpected reunion; Josslyn finds Adam in trouble; Nina strikes a deal; Sonny reconsiders."

Tuesday, January 16

"Josslyn gets support from Carly; Nikolas decides to protect Ace; Trina tells Esme about her plans; Sonny tries to stop Dex."

Wednesday, January 17

"Carly and Drew lean on each other; Nina drops a bombshell; Ned and Michael face off; Esme panics; Finn and Elizabeth come across a clue."

Thursday, January 18

"Michael prepares himself. Drew and Anna commiserate. TJ updates Jordan. Kristina has a surprise visitor. Esme seeks help from an unlikely source."

Friday, January 19

"Carly and Sam discuss the recent changes in Drew. Drew makes a big business decision. Dex comforts Joss. Spencer confesses to Laura. Esme is desperate."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.