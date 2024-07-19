General Hospital spoilers: week of July 22-26

It's going to be another exciting week on General Hospital as summer really starts heating things up in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 22-26.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of July 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 22

"Laura seeks out Anna. Jason’s plans go awry. Ava and Scott strategize. Sonny makes a request of Michael. Diane issues a warning. "

Tuesday, July 23

"Jason updates Anna. John puts pressure on Ava. Ned supports Tracy. Carly meets with Sonny. Kristina and Michael discuss family matters."

Wednesday, July 24

"Willow and Nina brainstorm. Kristina and Blaze meet the press. Anna faces off with John. Carly weighs her options. Jason reaches out to Danny."

Thursday, July 25

"John makes a bold move. Anna pursues a hunch. Willow wrestles with her guilt. TJ and Molly make a big decision. "

Friday, July 26

"Jason receives a proposition. Nina drives a hard bargain. Diane seeks out Anna. Sonny is enraged. Kristina is caught off-guard. "

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 15, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 15: "Willow confides in Nina. Drew is in the hot seat. Jason makes Jake an offer. Brennan receives a mysterious visit. Anna hits paydirt."

Tuesday, July 16: "Sonny pays a visit to Nina. Ava tries to sway John. Lois presents Gio with an opportunity. Anna must make a tough decision. Willow is taken aback."

Wednesday, July 17: "Natalia voices her remorse. Nina shares her insight with Maxie. Gio opens up to Josslyn. Jason and John have words. Anna is tempted."

Thursday, July 18: "Carly and Jason make a trip to the footbridge. Cody opens up to Tracy. Chase and Dex bond. Nina issues an apology. Natalia and Sonny pitch an idea to Brook Lynn."

Friday, July 19: "Trina wrestles with her grief. Sasha encourages Cody. Laura and Dante have an emotional encounter. Tracy is charmed by Gio. Carly and Jason debate their next move."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.