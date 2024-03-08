General Hospital spoilers: week of March 11-15

It's another big week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 11-15.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11

"Carly reveals the news about Jason to Sonny. John and Anna continue their pursuit. Maxie and Spinelli try to resolve their issues. Sasha offers her support to Cody."

Tuesday, March 12

"Drew confronts Carly. Jason asks for a favor. Sam is emotional. Finn assesses Heather. Natalia surprises Blaze."

Wednesday, March 13

"Sonny fears Jason has changed. Michael is in shock. Selina shares information with Curtis. Drew blows off some steam. Jordan has doubts about her career."

Thursday, March 14

"Jason explains where he has been. Lois checks in on Sonny. John asks Carly for help. Sam has trouble hiding her suspicions. Molly speaks to Anna about potential charges."

Friday, March 15

"Heather gets medical information. Diane has a proposal for Alexis. Kevin reveals something to Marshall about his diagnosis. Josslyn tries to stop Dex from leaving. Nina humiliates Gregory."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4: "Jason returns to Port Charles; Selina and Sonny’s negotiation is abruptly interrupted; Laura confronts Cyrus; Brook Lynn confides in Tracy; Heather attempts an escape."

Tuesday, March 5: "Josslyn and Dex are in a frantic situation; Sonny hits a sore spot with John; Anna learns some tragic news; Marshall tells Curtis about his misdiagnosis; Laura acts fast in a crisis."

Wednesday, March 6: "Anna questions Josslyn and Dex; Olivia and Sonny reconnect; Alexis is apprehensive; Cody and Sasha each make a confession; Spinelli and Ava are in for a shock."

Thursday, March 7: "Sonny and Ava share a loaded moment; Drew and Carly have their hands full; Maxie is stunned; Laura offers comfort; Brook Lynn opens up to Jordan."

Friday, March 8: "Carly is taken aback; Nina corners Ava; Sonny gets an update on John’s investigation; Michael tries to convince Dex to stay; Alexis vents to Diane."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.