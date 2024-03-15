General Hospital spoilers: week of March 18-22

It's another big week in Port Charles, with plenty of drama and intrigue to keep things exciting. If you want to see what's coming up this week, or if you missed an episode and need to see what happened last week, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 18-22.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 18, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 18

"Dex makes a confession to Josslyn. Tracy shares a moment with Sonny. Diane offers encouragement to Alexis. Kevin explains what might have led to Marshall’s misdiagnosis. Stella has an unlikely encounter."

Tuesday, March 19

"Josslyn opens up to Carly. Dex confides in Anna. Sonny offers Natalia some valuable insights. Jason gets a visitor. Brook Lynn lays into John."

Wednesday, March 20

"Tracy sees a new side of Cody. Alexis informs Molly about her plans. Natalia has a revelation. Anna makes an admission to John over drinks."

Thursday, March 21

"Drew has a proposition for Nina. A photo shoot at Deception goes wrong. Laura and Heather find some common ground. Willow is worried by her actions."

Friday, March 22

"Jason reaches out to Diane for help. Maxie calls Lucy out. Cody and Olivia comfort each other. Sasha makes a huge decision. Chase and Brook Lynn are stunned."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of March 11, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 11: "Carly reveals the news about Jason to Sonny. John and Anna continue their pursuit. Maxie and Spinelli try to resolve their issues. Sasha offers her support to Cody."

Tuesday, March 12: "Drew confronts Carly. Jason asks for a favor. Sam is emotional. Finn assesses Heather. Natalia surprises Blaze."

Wednesday, March 13: "Sonny fears Jason has changed. Michael is in shock. Selina shares information with Curtis. Drew blows off some steam. Jordan has doubts about her career."

Thursday, March 14: "Jason explains where he has been. Lois checks in on Sonny. John asks Carly for help. Sam has trouble hiding her suspicions. Molly speaks to Anna about potential charges."

Friday, March 15: "Heather gets medical information. Diane has a proposal for Alexis. Kevin reveals something to Marshall about his diagnosis. Josslyn tries to stop Dex from leaving. Nina humiliates Gregory."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.