General Hospital spoilers: week of November 27 - December 1

Thanksgiving may have passed, but the holiday continues on General Hospital as celebrations linger and drama simmer. Let's look ahead at what's coming with the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 27 to December 1.

Last week, Thanksgiving began with a special holiday episode on Thursday. Here's the episode description in case you missed it: "Thanksgiving kicks off in Port Charles. Valentin gently confronts Charlotte. Lois' mother, Gloria arrives at the Quartermaines. Robert has a surprise for Anna." There was no new episode of General Hospital on Friday, November 24, due to the college football schedule. That means the next new episode is on Monday.

The holidays are always a time for families to gather together, but for Port Charles residents bringing families together usually comes with a heaping helping of drama. This will mark the first holiday season for newly married Sonny and Nina, but it looks like Sonny is worried about his bride and Anna.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 27-December 1:

Monday, November 27

"Thanksgiving continues in Port Charles, but Sonny senses something off between Anna and Nina. Meanwhile, Marshall worries about Curtis, Gloria shares with Lois that she is in some trouble, and Stella and Portia make a realization."

Tuesday, November 28

"Dante gets some disturbing news. Alexis has a meeting with Laura. Sam is concerned about Drew's recent behavior. Elizabeth tries to reassure Finn. Molly and TJ disagree."

Wednesday, November 29

"Sonny confronts Ava. Martin helps Finn with his legal issues. Maxie opens up to Felicia. Dante and Chase collaborate on an investigation. Gloria gets some help from her family."

Thursday, November 30

"Dante has questions for Ava. Dex relays a message to Sonny. Portia gives TJ some advice. Sonny makes plans for Christmas Eve. James enlists Cody's help."

Friday, November 1

"Carly has an interesting encounter at Kelly's. Sonny gets a proposition. Ava makes a confession to Nina. Brook Lynn panics from family pressure. Kristina consoles Molly."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.