General Hospital spoilers: week of October 16 to October 20

Another exciting week is coming up for the residents of Port Charles. Let's see what's planned for the upcoming week with the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 16 to October 20.

Looking back at this past week, Nina and Sonny finally tied the knot, exchanging their vows with family and friends looking on. The new couple are welcomed into the family, but Michael gets a call from his contact, who explains that Drew was turned into the SEC by Martin Grey, but Martin was just a front. Suddenly the real culprit seems to materialize: Nina! Could it be that Sonny's new wife is the person who put Drew in the SEC crosshairs?

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 16 to October 20, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, October 16

"Lois meets Chase. Eddie gets a talking-to. Josslyn panics. Cyrus issues a warning. Ava is in grave danger."

Tuesday, October 17

"Lois addresses Tracy directly while Austin questions Dex. Blaze confides in Kristina, and Portia and Curtis address their problems head-on."

Wednesday, October 18

"Finn offers a romantic proposal. Maxie seeks guidance from Felicia. Laura becomes the confidante of Valentin. Jordan faces a confrontation with Portia. Gregory has doubts."

Thursday, October 19

"Alexis is disheartened. Spencer and Esme argue. Dante is frustrated. Valentin surprises Charlotte. Diane and Robert have a heart-to-heart."

Friday, October 20

"Brook Lynn is stunned. Cody voices his gratitude. Tracy flexes her authority. Portia and Cyrus come face-to-face. Sonny confronts Selina."

General Hospital is now in its 61st season.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.