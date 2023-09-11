General Hospital spoilers: week of September 11 to September 15

It was a busy week in Port Charles last week, and the drama continues this week. Let's take a look at General Hospital spoilers for the week of September 11 to September 15.

Sonny's interrogation continued, with the FBI hoping to get information from him about his involvement with Pikeman. Naturally, Sonny knew better than to respond, but just because he's not talking doesn't mean they'll be letting him go any time soon.

Dante suspected that Michael was the one who turned Sonny in to the Feds, but Michael insisted he didn't have anything to do with it. Nina and Alexis talked about their guards, and whether they'd remain loyal with Sonny locked up. The prospect of being in Sonny's circles without Sonny's protection suddenly became very terrifying.

Anna has been suspicious of Valentin, so when he claimed his Pikeman contact wanted to meet, she followed him and discovered that he was lying about his whereabouts. Cody saved Sasha from Montague and Gladys, and in a twist he managed to capture Montague and leave him bound in a hotel room while he and Sasha made their escape.

Eventually, Dex admitted to Josslyn that he was responsible for Sonny's arrest, and that he'd feel terrible if Sonny were to end up in prison. He and Josslyn shared a kiss before heading out together.

These were just a few stories happening around Port Charles, and we expect to see more fallout from them in the week ahead.

Take a look at what's happening on General Hospital for the week of September 11 to September 15:

Monday, September 11

"Sonny's loved ones rally around him; Maxie briefs Felicia; Esme makes herself scarce; TJ and Molly make an announcement; Spencer makes a romantic gesture."

Tuesday, September 12

"Sonny admits to something. Gladys receives disturbing news. Chase's interest is piqued. Liz notices Jake maturing. Michael comes for an unexpected visit."

Wednesday, September 13

"Maxie is a combative person. Dante and Sam shook their heads. Tracy will not budge. Jordan is looking for answers. Carly interrogates Sonny."

Thursday, September 14

"Sasha is taken aback. Austin beseeches Ava. Dante expresses his regret. Carly and Drew devise a strategy."

Friday, September 15

"Martin encounters an unsettling sight. Spencer approaches Alexis with a request. Carly offers some unsolicited counsel to Ava. Trina and Josslyn have an argument. Valentin is confronted by Anna."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.