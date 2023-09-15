General Hospital spoilers: week of September 18 to September 22

It's a week of shocks, favors and warnings on General Hospital. We have your General Hospital spoilers with a look at what's happening in Port Charles for the week of September 18 to September 22.

Last week was a busy one as Tracy sat down to do business with a newly returned Blair. Tracy enlightens Blair about her disdain for Lucy the "cockroach" and how everything will be right in the world once Deception returns to her control.

Anna grilled Valentin about a flight manifest showing with his name on it from the night her house burned. He claims Pikeman called him, but Anna presses him about the need for all the lies and secrecy. Later, they both receive a shock when they learn their room has been trashed and a sinister warning has been left on the bathroom mirror.

Trina and Spencer plan for a weekend in New York that will take their relationship to the next level. Carly agrees to keep Avery for a while after she and Ava talk about what's going on behind the scenes with Sonny's plans. They both have things in motion and it's complicated, but Carly warns Ava that she doesn't know everything going on with Austin so she has to be careful.

And this is all just the tip of the iceberg. There's so much more happening in Port Charles and it will all continue to unfold.

Take a look at what's happening on General Hospital for the week of September 18 to September 22, courtesy of TV Guide:

Monday, September 18

"Valentin gets a shock. Martin is in the hot seat. Brook Lynn makes a confession. Marshall is concerned. Nina offers assistance."

Tuesday, September 19

"Marshall is adamant. Eddie books a gig. Portia feels left out. Sonny cautions Dex. Anna gets a visitor."

Wednesday, September 20

"Brook Lynn rebukes Tracy. Lucy and Maxie clash. Nina treads carefully. Cody apologizes. Liz and Finn weigh in on Gregory's care."

Thursday, September 21

"Drew updates Carly. Diane meets with Robert. Anna hits a dead end. Sam asks Willow for a favor. Valentin seeks out Dante."

Friday, September 22

"Curtis voices his reservations. Spencer and Trina are filled with anticipation. Drew is targeted. Kristina makes a new friend. Molly gets welcome news."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.