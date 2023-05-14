Gogglebox fans are DELIGHTED by surprise appearance during the show

Gogglebox viewers were delighted to see some special guest stars on Friday night's show when Jenny's great-grandchildren appeared.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley are firm favourites on Channel 4 show Googlebox, returning to screens this week to comment on the latest TV shows and the coverage of the Coronation of King Charles III.

During the episode, Jenny's two grandchildren joined the pair on the sofa to say goodnight much to viewers' approval.

Viewers saw Lee teasing his long-time friend Jenny by encouraging the kids to call her "old" and "wrinkly" in a humorous fashion - and Gogglebox fans couldn't get enough of the candid scene.

'Oh how cute are Jenny’s grandchildren!' wrote one viewer on Twitter.

While another said, 'Jenny's Great Grandkids l....as us "oldies"'would say Chocolate Box Kids so cute.'

While others were surprised that Jenny is a great grandma in the first place, with another writing, 'Jenny is a great grandma? Never! She looks far too young.'

Jenny and Lee first appeared on Gogglebox in 2014 from their caravan in Hull and since then have won over viewers with their cheeky quips and heartwarming bond.

The comedy duo first met when Jenny was a local pub's landlady and Lee was a regular customer.

'Jenny and Lee are comedy gold. I love them so much,' wrote another fan after Friday night's show.

While another wrote, 'Jenny from Gogglebox is so funny,' alongside a gif that read 'Yas Queen!'

While another wrote, 'Jenny and lee on form tonight as always lol...'

Watch this space to see if Jenny's adorable great-grandchildren will be regular guests on the show...

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9 pm on Channel 4. You can get caught up with past episodes on-demand on All4 (opens in new tab).