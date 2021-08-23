Gogglebox star Mary Cook has passed away aged 92, Channel 4 has confirmed on behalf of her family. In a statement, the broadcaster revealed she died in hospital surrounded by loved ones over the weekend.

Taking to social media, a statement was shared which said that Mary was a "beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many". It went on to speak about her friendship with co-star Marina, after the duo met in their retirement home.

It added: "They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.

"Mary will be sorely missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. Our love and thoughts are with Mary's family, friends and Marina."

Many famous faces have paid tribute to Mary, including Gogglebox co-stars Lee and Jenny, who film from a caravan for the series, wrote: "Our heartfelt sympathy to Mary’s family, Marina, friends and the Gogglebox family’s such a warm colourful character and lovely lady you will be sorely missed by all who watched you and loved you RIP Mary Jenny and Lee"

Broadchurch actor and fellow Bristolian Joe Sims said: "RIP Mary. One of #Bristol’s finest. You were a little, naughty ray of sunshine on #Gogglebox lots of love to everyone lucky enough to have known her x"

Actress Rebecca Front added: "Oh that’s so sad. She and Marina were always a joy to watch" and plenty of other tributes from fans poured in underneath the announcement describing the late Gogglebox star as "a lively woman", "funny" and praising her "wicked laugh".

Mary and Marina were first seen on Gogglebox in 2016, after a researcher for the programme had approached Marina to see if she'd be interested in appearing on the show.

According to The Mirror, Marina said of the experience: "I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says 'do you ever watch Gogglebox?'

"I said, 'well I have done' and she said 'do you want to be on it?' I thought, 'I’m game for a laugh, like'. Then she said 'have you got a friend?' And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter."

Ever since that fateful day, the duo had viewers in stitches with some of their comments, renowned for their cheekiness and no-filter commentary on some of the nation's biggest shows.