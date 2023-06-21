Gogglebox stars give fans exciting update after quitting the series

Gogglebox stars Lisa and Joe have opened up about what they've been doing since deciding to leave the hit Channel 4 series.

In 2022, the Baggs family decided to leave Gogglebox, citing "exploring new opportunities" as their reason for leaving after three seasons.

The Baggs family is made up of Lisa, Terry, and their sons, Joe and George, and they have revealed that they've been doing some exciting things since leaving the program last year.

Specifically, they have been working with the dating app Badoo which has launched a new 'family approved' feature where family members can leave a little bit of praise for their single youngster.

In an interview with Tyla, Joe explained why he's trusting Lisa to 'approve' him on the app. He revealed: "I don't know whether there's anyone else in this family that I would trust. I mean, George would be the worst to Family Approve me."

Lisa agreed, adding: "I think Dad will just humiliate you. [And] I wouldn't be too nice. You just want to have a laugh and make [other] people laugh."

This has been an exciting opportunity for the family since leaving the series. Joe is especially active on social media since leaving the show, where he jokingly describes himself as the "Kris Jenner of The Baggs" in his bio.

The family also has a YouTube channel where they keep fans updated about their lives so they've definitely been busy since their Gogglebox days.

A post shared by Joe Baggs (@joebxggs) A photo posted by on

Confirming they were leaving in a statement last year, the family said: "After three incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

"With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity. Thank you for all your support whilst we have been on the show. We hope that you’re as excited as we are for what’s coming next!"

The family had some hilarious moments during their time on the show, including arguments about where butter and tomatoes come from, so they've definitely been missed by fans.

Gogglebox is available to watch on demand via Channel 4.