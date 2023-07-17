Good Morning Britain axed from ITV schedule — here's why

ITV will be removing Good Morning Britain from the UK TV schedule temporarily as part of a huge shake-up that will also affect multiple other daytime staples.

So, why is Good Morning Britain taking a break? It's to make room for coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup which will soon be underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Good Morning Britain will be kicked into touch temporarily from Friday, July 21, where it will be replaced with live coverage from the Opening Round match-up that sees the Philippines team taking on Switzerland in New Zealand.

It's not just skipping a single day, either, as the daytime magazine series won't make a comeback to the 6 am slot on ITV1 until Thursday, July 27th,

Team USA celebrating their win at the Women's World Cup 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good Morning Britain isn't the only show affected by the changes, either, as two further daytime shows — This Morning and Loose Women — will be sidelined on Thursday, July 20.

They'll be replaced by coverage of the opening match from Group B that sees Australia, one of the host nations, facing the Republic of Ireland side from Sydney's Stadium Australia from 10.15 am.

On the bright side, Thursday morning's edition of Lorraine will be even longer than usual, meaning there's still a chance for viewers to get their daytime ITV fix before football takes over.

We doubt this will be the only change to be aware of in the coming weeks, as the 2023 Women's World Cup runs until Sunday, August 20, and the BBC and ITV are sharing coverage of all 64 games.

To keep up to date with all the latest changes (and any future schedule shake-ups), be sure to check out our UK TV Guide.

The 2023 Women's World Cup comes less than a year after the men's Argentina team lifted the trophy at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The biggest rivals that England's Lionesses will face are the team from the United States.

The US national side are the defending champions after having won the previous two Women's World Cups, and they'll no doubt want to continue their run of success down under.

England's first game of the tournament isn't until Saturday, July 22, when they face Haiti. Having already won the Euros last year, the Lionesses could claim another international title this summer.