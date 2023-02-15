How to watch the 2023 Women's World Cup online: stream every game live

With the late start of the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup, soccer fans have another big tournament just on the horizon, as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is only a few months away.

Kicking off on July 20, the cup is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with 32 teams descending upon the two countries in an attempt to raise the trophy on behalf of their nation.

With the Women's World Cup still several months away, the qualifier games haven't quite ended yet, so we don't have the full list of teams that will be competing. But two teams that are confirmed are the US, which won the last two World Cups, and England, which finished in the top four in both of the last two cups, and also won the 2022 Euros.

Though we don't know who will be competing in the World Cup, we do, thankfully, know how to watch most of the games. That's because official broadcasters get confirmed far in advance.

So if you want to know where to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup around the world, use this handy guide to help you. If you're away from home, a VPN is always an option to watch the World Cup. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the World Cup in the US

There are two key ways to watch the Women's World Cup in the US.

First, Fox is going to be airing the games on its main channel as well as Fox Sports channels. If your cable subscription includes Fox channels then you're sorted, but if not you can use live TV streaming services such as FuboTV, Sling TV (on its Blue plan), Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, all of which have your Fox needs sorted.

Alternatively, there's Telemundo, which is running Spanish-language coverage of the games. That means you'll also be able to watch using a $4.99-per-month subscription to Peacock, as Telemundo games are simulcast there.

With the tournament taking place in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time, matches kick off quite early in the morning for most Americans, with the earliest fixtures of the group stage taking place at 3 am ET/midnight PT.

USA Women's group fixtures are as follows

Friday, July 21: USA vs Vietnam, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Wednesday, July 26: USA vs Netherlands, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Tuesday, August 1: TBC* vs USA, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (the day before)

* Please note, the full list of sides competing at the tournament will only be finalized after the intercontinental play-offs in February.

How to watch the World Cup in the UK

In the UK, the Women's World Cup games are alternating between ITV and BBC — that means you'll be able to use ITVX and iPlayer to watch them, depending on what channel each game is on.

When the games get closer and an official schedule is confirmed, we'll share the fixtures as well as which channel each match is on, so you know which channel to flick to or which streaming site to use.

UK team's group-stage fixtures are as follows:

Saturday, July 22: TBC* vs England, 10:30 am UK

Friday, July 28: England vs Denmark, 9:30 am UK

Tuesday, August 1: China vs England, noon UK

* Please note, the full list of sides competing at the tournament will only be finalized after the intercontinental play-offs in February.

How to watch the World Cup in Australia

In Australia, you have two methods of watching the Women's World Cup.

One option has matches being broadcast by the Seven Network, so you can watch them on TV or using 7Plus on the internet.

Alternatively, games will air on Optus Sport, a $24.99-per-month sports streaming service that offers plenty more football besides this tournament.

Australia team's group-stage fixtures are as follows:

Thursday, July 20: Australia vs Republic of Ireland, 8 pm AEDT

Thursday, July 27: Australia vs Nigeria, 8 pm AEDT

Monday, July 31: Australia vs Canada, 8 pm AEDT

How to watch the World Cup everywhere else

If you're keen to watch the Women's World Cup but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like the World Cup and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures

TBC *until the qualifier games wrap up in late February, we don't know every team playing in the Women's World Cup.

Game dates correspond to when they take place in Australia/New Zealand

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand vs Norway, 3 am ET/midnight PT/9 am UK

Australia vs Republic of Ireland, 6 am ET/3 am PT/noon UK

Friday, July 21

Nigeria vs Canada, 9:30 pm ET (previous day)/6:30 pm PT (previous day)/3:30 am UK

Philippines vs Switzerland, midnight ET/9 pm PT (previous day)/6 am UK

Spain vs Costa Rica, 2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/8:30 am UK

Saturday, July 22

USA vs Vietnam, 8 pm ET (previous day)/5 pm PT (previous day)/2 am UK

Zambia vs Japan, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

England vs TBC*: 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/10:30 am UK

Denmark vs China: 7 am ET/4 am PT/1 pm UK

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs South Africa, midnight ET/9 pm PT (previous day)/6 am UK

Netherlands v TBC*, 2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/8:30 am UK

France vs Jamaica, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina, 1 am ET/10 pm PT (previous day)/7 am UK

Germany vs Morocco, 3:30 am ET/12:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

Brazil vs TBC*, 6 am ET/3 am PT/noon UK

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia vs Korea Republic, 9 pm ET (previous day)/6 pm PT (previous day)/3 am UK

New Zealand vs Philippines, 12:30 am ET/9:30 pm PT (previous day)/6.30 am UK

Switzerland vs Norway, 3 am ET/midnight PT/9 am UK

Wednesday, July 26

Costa Rica vs Japan, midnight ET/9 pm PT (previous day)/6 am UK

Spain vs Zambia, 2:30 am/ 11:30 pm (previous day)/8:30 am UK

Canada vs Republic of Ireland, 7 am ET/4 am PT/1 pm UK

Thursday, July 27

USA vs Netherlands, 8 pm ET (previous day)/5 pm PT (previous day)/2 am UK

Vietnam vs TBC*, 2:30 am ET/11:30 pm (previous day)/8:30 am UK

Australia vs Nigeria, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa, 7 pm ET (previous day)/4 pm PT (previous day)/1 am UK

England vs Denmark, 12:30 am ET/3:30 am PT/9:30 am UK

China vs TBC*, 6 am ET/3 am PT/noon UK

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy, 2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/8:30 am UK

France vs Brazil, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Jamaica vs TBC*, 7:30 am ET/4:30 am PT/1:30 pm UK

Sunday, July 30

Korea Republic vs Morocco, 11:30 pm ET (previous day)/8:30 pm PT (previous day)/5:30 am UK

Norway vs Philippines, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Switzerland vs New Zealand, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Germany vs Colombia, 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT/10:30 am UK

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs Zambia, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Japan vs Spain, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Canada vs Australia, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Tuesday, August 1

Vietnam vs Netherlands, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

USA vs TBC*, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Denmark vs TBC*, 6 am ET/3 am PT/noon UK

England vs China, 6 am ET/3 am PT/noon UK

Wednesday, August 2

South Africa vs Italy, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Argentina vs Sweden, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Jamaica vs Brazil, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

France vs TBC*, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Thursday, August 3

Korea Republic vs Germany, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Morocco vs Colombia, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Saturday, August 5

Group A Winner v Group C Second Place, midnight ET/9 pm PT (previous day)/6 am UK

Group C Winner v Group A Second Place, 3 am ET/midnight PT/9 am UK

Sunday, August 6

Group E Winner v Group G Second Place, 9 pm ET (previous day)/6 pm PT (previous day)/3 am UK

Group G Winner v Group E Second Place, 4 am ET/1 am PT/10 am UK

Monday, August 7

Group B Winner v Group D Second Place, 2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/8:30 am UK

Group D Winner v Group B Second Place: 5:30 am ET/2:30 am PT/11:30 am UK

Tuesday, August 8

Group F Winner v Group H Second Place: 3 am ET/midnight PT/9 am UK

Group H Winner v Group F Second Place: 6 am ET/3 am PT/midday UK

Friday, August 11

Quarterfinal 1, 8 pm ET (previous day)/5 pm PT (previous day)/2 am UK

Quarterfinal 2, 2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/8:30 am UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, August 12

Quarterfinal 3, 2 am ET/11 pm PT (previous day)/8 am UK

Quarterfinal 4, 5:30 am ET/2:30 am PT/11:30 am UK

Tuesday, August 15

Semifinal 1, 3 am ET/midnight PT/9 am UK

Wednesday, August 16

Semifinal 2, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

Saturday, August 19

Third-place match, 3 am ET/midnight PT/9 am UK

Sunday, August 20

Finals, 5 am ET/2 am PT/11 am UK

What you need to know about the World Cup 2023

Which teams are playing in the Women's World Cup 2023? Until the World Cup qualification games finish in late February, the full list of teams playing in the tournament won't be confirmed. However most of the participants have already been confirmed, and you can find the full list below:

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Group D

England

Denmark

China

TBC

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

TBC

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

TBC

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea

When will the World Cup 2023 take place? The World Cup 2023 begins on July 20, and it'll be between New Zealand and Norway. Group-stage games will continue for two weeks until August 5, when the Round of 16 begins. Then, quarterfinals start on August 11, with the semifinal matches on the August 15 and August 16. the third-place match is then on August 19 and the final on August 20.

Where does the World Cup 2023 take place? The 64-game tournament will be played across 10 venues in nine cities, in Australia and New Zealand. They are as follows...