'Grim': Netflix viewers united over Jeffrey Dahmer drama

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a new Netflix crime drama about the notorious American serial killer and everyone is calling it "grim" from the get-go.

American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy is at the helm of the 10-part series, which sees Evan Peters taking on the role of Dahmer as he kills, cannibalizes and dismembers his victims in his apartment.

The first episode seems to throw us straight into the deep end as we see the serial killer cleaning a bloodied knife, with bleach in the background too, to the point where a concerned neighbor admits the smell is "worse than ever".

Dahmer's able to brush it off, claiming it was "bad meat" and then when challenged, claims his tropical fish got a disease and manages to continue his lies, in a calm and incredibly uncomfortable manner, while the audience at home knows fine well what the smell actually is.

Even the first couple of minutes are stomach-churning and viewers are all in agreement when it comes to the latest drama, with some comparing it to David Fincher's popular crime series Mindhunter, and others discussing how compelling it is.

Taking to Twitter, fans have had their say on Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and even though it's a very difficult watch it's got people engaged already.

#Dahmer's opening episode gives serious "Mindhunter" vibes & it suddenly makes sense when you learn the director of a lot of its 2nd season is responsible for shooting the pilot. Unsurprisingly grim, disturbing, yet not exploitative, sensationalist / gratuitous. Strikes a balanceSeptember 22, 2022 See more

First episode of Dahmer was promising. Dahmer was creepy and grim.. came across as believableSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Two episodes into #DahmerNetflix and it's extremely grim but compelling. #DahmerMonster pic.twitter.com/6EKYnCX7WOSeptember 21, 2022 See more

I bet Evan Peters had to re take some of these scenes Proper grim #DahmerNetflixSeptember 21, 2022 See more

Omg i knew before i watched this that dahmer was sick but jfc this is grim #DahmerNetflixSeptember 22, 2022 See more

The series documents Jeffrey Dahmer's killing spree between 1978 and 1991, which saw him murdering and dismembering 17 men and boys. His list of crimes include necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts, with some of these found in his apartment.

With lots of documentaries and materials that explore Dahmer's case already, Evan Peters spoke about how he brought his version to life in an interview with Variety, and that he wanted to make it "authentic".

He said: "You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we're not making a documentary.

"It's more about maintaining the idea and the throughline of why you're telling the story and always having that as your guiding light. But, there's so much material for Dahmer that I think it's incredibly important to make it really authentic."

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is streaming exclusively on Netflix.