Halloween Kills Shifts Date and Drops Trailer

While Nia DaCosta's Candyman shift is a tough (but understandable) pill to swallow, it's still easier than the news we received about Halloween Kills. As studios continue to do the pandemic polka, shifting release dates continue to fly at us every day. Some (like the former) move in small increments. Others push things out a whole year.

I'm assuming you've guessed that Halloween Kills is the ladder here. The continuation of the Halloween saga will now hit theaters October 14th, 2022.

Because Blumhouse and company knew that this would be a tough blow, they gave us this nice new trailer as a bandaid.

Though the release date is the right call, it's a pity we won't have the opportunity to close out the year with this one. Laurie Strode screaming "Let it burn" into the night is a whole 2020 mood.