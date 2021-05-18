HBO Max is bringing back 'Project Greenlight' with Issa Rae

HBO and Miramax today announced that they're bringing back Project Greenlight. The documentary series — which was born in the Ben Afleck/Matt Damon heyday — takes a group of budding filmmakers and gives them the chance to direct a feature film. The original series spent its two seasons on HBO, made the leap to Bravo for Season 3, then finished up its fourth season back on HBO.

Now it's back with HBO Max, with Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae at the helm, and a group of female filmmakers competing for the big chance.

Rae will serve as an executive producer for the filmmakers and will appear in every episode. The winning film will then premiere on HBO Max.

“At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space," Jennifer O’Connell, executive vice president, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max, said in a press release. and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

No word yet on when the revived Project Greenlight will be in production, or when it ultimately will appear on HBO Max.

“By relaunching the iconic Project Greenlight with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,” said Marc Helwig, Head of Worldwide Television for Miramax.

HBO Max is the streaming service that encompasses content from HBO proper, as well as the larger WarnerMedia ecosystem. Parent company AT&T just announced that it's spinning off WarnerMedia and combining it with Discovery for a new company.

As it stands today, HBO Max costs $14.99 a month (same as the legacy HBO service) and is available on every major streaming platform.