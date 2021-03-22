If you've been watching HBO Max and some of the great new shows and movies on the streaming service — like the four-hour Zack Snyder's Justice League, or the premiere of Judas and the Black Messiah — and thought something was missing, well, you're right.

HBO Max now lets you set a profile picture instead of the first letter of the person's name.

Hope you were sitting down for that.

That said, HBO Max also has offered up profile images in a way that nobody else is. You can pick from more than 120 characters — from Game of Thrones, to Lovecraft Country, to Watchmen, to Looney Toons and Steven Universe — or you can use your own face, which probably isn't famous and hasn't been in any sort of high-profile HBO series.

Or maybe it has.

In any event, you'll need to handle all the profile pic stuff through your phone — you can't set it in a web browser or via a TV-based app. (You can find full instructions here.) And even then, it'll take quite a few clicks to get it down. But after that, it works — eventually; HBO says it can take a couple days for the pictures to roll out to all your devices.