HBO releases descriptions for the remaining 'Industry' episodes and will drop the rest of the season early

After episode three of Industry, which follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international bank in London, HBO will be releasing the remainder of the season's episode in one fell swoop on HBO Max as of November 27th.

This marks the first time HBO will offer a mid-season episode drop of an original series, giving viewers the option to binge the drama over Thanksgiving break, or wait until the remaining Industry episodes air linearly on HBO proper.

The series follows "a group of young grads fueled by ambition, youth, romance and drugs," and tackles issues like gender, class, race and privilege in the workplace as a group of young professionals enter the belly of Pierpoint & Co's trading floor.

Season 1, Episode 4: “Sesh”

Debut date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After a wild birthday celebration with Robert (Harry Lawtey), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and Greg (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Harper’s (Myha’la Herrold) workday spirals out of control. As a discrepancy in one of her trades puts her team at risk for major losses, Harper seeks support from a surprising source, while unexpected trouble at a networking event brings Yasmin and Robert closer, and Gus (David Jonsson) further alienates his coworkers.

Written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Directed by Ed Lilly.



Season 1, Episode 5: “Learned Behaviour”

Debut date: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

As Pierpoint is shaken by a former employee’s scathing exposé, Eric (Ken Leung) goes offsite for the day, prompting an unauthorized Gus (David Jonsson) to cover trades from his desk, while Harper (Myha’la Herrold) maneuvers her way into a meeting with one of Eric’s coveted, disgruntled ex-clients. But when Gus and Harper both cross the line, they risk compromising their futures at the bank. Following Robert’s (Harry Lawtey) successful first business trip, Clement (Derek Riddell) treats him to a special outing, while Yasmin (Marisa Abela) works her connections to land a major client meeting.

Written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Directed by Ed Lilly.



Season 1, Episode 6: “Nutcracker”

Debut date: MONDAY, DECEMBER 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Sex, drugs, and secrets light up Pierpoint’s annual holiday party, where Maxim’s unexpected arrival aggravates tensions between Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Kenny (Conor MacNeill), and Greg (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) finds himself in a painful predicament after partying a little too hard with Robert (Harry Lawtey) and Usman (Amir El-Masry). After confiding in Daria (Freya Mavor), Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is blindsided by a meeting with Sara (Priyanga Burford), the president of the London office.

Written by Kate Verghese, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Directed by Tinge Krishnan.



Season 1, Episode 7: “Pre-Crisis Activity”

Debut date: MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With Reduction in Force Day looming, the graduates do whatever it takes to secure final recommendations from their superiors and solidify vital client relationships. At a dinner party hosted by Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Sebastian, resentment and jealousy bubble to the surface, and Harper (Myha’la Herrold) divulges confidential company business.

Written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Directed by Mary Nighy.



Season 1, Episode 8: “Reduction in Force” (Season finale)

Debut date: MONDAY, DECEMBER 21 (11:00-12:00 a.m. ET/PT)

After a tumultuous few months at Pierpoint, the graduates take vastly different approaches as they stand before senior management to prove they’re worthy of permanent positions. Following an unexpected meeting with a familiar face, Harper (Myha’la Herrold) contends with a decision that could transform the culture of Pierpoint.

Written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Directed by Ed Lilly.