Holby City fans agree Henrik 'deserves happiness' ahead of final ever episode

Holby City fans are anxiously awaiting the finale of the beloved medical soap, as it was recently confirmed the series would come to an end this year. Knowing that we'll be seeing final episodes very soon, it seems everyone agrees that they want their favourite characters to have a happy ending.

Recently, fans on Twitter have been rooting for Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) and Russell "Russ" Faber (Simon Slater) as recent scenes had them becoming obsessed with their budding romance.

But it's been quite complicated, as Russ left Holby quite abruptly last time fans saw him, meaning they're now questioning whether or not we'll see what's in store for this "will they, won't they" couple.

However, recent scenes have filled fans with hope as Henrik received a mystery gift from Russ, and was initially reluctant to open it given Russ' quick departure. But now he has, and it was revealed to be a lunchbox with a card reading "Be happy Henrik".

Following this gift, that's exactly what fans want for the beloved consultant general surgeon as many have taken to Twitter hoping that Holby bosses have given the character the happiness he deserves and that he'll be able to properly reunite with Russ before the finale.

We don't know what the future holds for Henrik just yet, but Guy Henry has revealed that the direction he's going in is "interesting", so maybe there's hope after all!

Speaking about his character in an interview with Digital Spy, Guy teased Henrik's future by saying: "My character has gone in a direction that I think is interesting and might even have a twinkle of happiness by the end of it...

"How do you finish 23 years of a weekly story of these people's lives? It will be quite moving and quite shocking. I think it's spectacular in human terms as opposed to special effects and big stunts."

Meanwhile, fans are worried about Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel) as she's been struggling to deal with her brain tumour, knowing that it will very likely kill her.

In recent scenes, we saw her beloved mentor Elliot Hope return to Holby determined to help after being called in by Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher (Alex Walkshaw). But is there really anything he can do to help Jac?

